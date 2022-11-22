facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: A fall evening | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: A fall evening

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Nevada County fall evening.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Tommy Castro and the Painkillers gave an amazing show at the Center for the Arts last Wednesday.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
Mother Nature's fabulous fall colors!
Submitted by Diane Mercer
In Nevada City, the morning moon nears the horizon.
Submitted by Jerry Chapman
KC getting ready for the ball game.
Submitted by Robin Kitts
On the BriarPatch trail.
Submitted by Mike Vasser
Natures artwork off Greenhorn Road. A leaf landed on our picnic table and after a week of being on there with water on it, this is what it looked like.
Submitted by Denise Fink

 

