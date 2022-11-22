Nevada County Captures: A fall evening

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Nevada County fall evening.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Tommy Castro and the Painkillers gave an amazing show at the Center for the Arts last Wednesday.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Mother Nature's fabulous fall colors!

Submitted by Diane Mercer

In Nevada City, the morning moon nears the horizon.

Submitted by Jerry Chapman

KC getting ready for the ball game.

Submitted by Robin Kitts

On the BriarPatch trail.

Submitted by Mike Vasser