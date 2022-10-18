facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: 2nd Annual Heart of Gold race | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: 2nd Annual Heart of Gold race

Nevada County CEO Alison Lehman and District 5 Supervisor Hardy Bullock pose at the 2nd Annual Heart of Gold race.
Submitted by Taylor Wolfe
Racers lined up at the Eric Rood Center for the 2nd Annual Heart of Gold race.
Submitted by Taylor Wolfe
Nevada County firefighters hosted a ‘training’ for pre-schoolers. The children were examining the fire truck, manning the hose, beeping the horn and blaring the siren (Actually, I don’t know if the firemen or the children beeped the horn and blared the siren!). The children were donning their red firefighter hats and looked so cute!
Submitted by Pat Posthumus
Hanging out in the forest.
Submitted by Charles Green
Pumpkin planter made at new life nursery.
Submitted by Lindy Beatie
