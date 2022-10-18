Nevada County Captures: 2nd Annual Heart of Gold race

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Nevada County CEO Alison Lehman and District 5 Supervisor Hardy Bullock pose at the 2nd Annual Heart of Gold race.

Submitted by Taylor Wolfe

Racers lined up at the Eric Rood Center for the 2nd Annual Heart of Gold race.

Submitted by Taylor Wolfe

Nevada County firefighters hosted a ‘training’ for pre-schoolers. The children were examining the fire truck, manning the hose, beeping the horn and blaring the siren (Actually, I don’t know if the firemen or the children beeped the horn and blared the siren!). The children were donning their red firefighter hats and looked so cute!

Submitted by Pat Posthumus

Hanging out in the forest.

Submitted by Charles Green