Nevada City Rotary hosting canned food drive, supporting food bank

On behalf of the Nevada County Food Bank, Nevada City Rotary Club is hosting a drive-thru canned food drive on Saturday, Feb. 13 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The public is invited to drive by and donate canned food to support the urgent needs of our community. Community members will be asked to stay in their cars and drive through the parking lot of Dave’s Auto Repair at 747 Zion St. in Nevada City. Cloth face masks for COVID protection will also be handed out until the supply runs out as people contribute cans of food. The Rotary team will wear masks and gloves and maintain safe social distancing.

The food drive is part of Nevada City Rotary’s three phase project to support the Food Bank. In January, the Club funded a pallet of 1,800 cans of vegetables and will be packaging food bags for the Food Bank in March.

Winner Takes all Raffle for Restaurant Certificates

In conjunction with the Food Drive, Nevada City Rotary will draw its “Winner Takes All Raffle” for 12 $100 dinners at top local restaurants – a $1,200 value. After multiple delays since March 2020, we are moving forward to host the drawing for our lucky winner. Jason Jillson, winning Hungry Games chef from The Ham Stand, will draw the winning raffle at 2:45 p.m. The lucky winner will be personally contacted and is not expected to be present to win.

Raffle tickets sold over the course of the last 12 months are still valid. Only 100 tickets will be sold. Raffle tickets are still available and can be obtained at Inner Sanctum, from Nevada City Rotarians or by contacting news@ncrotary.org. A small number of tickets will also be available for purchase during the Canned Food Drive.

All proceeds from the raffle will help fund the many Nevada City Rotary youth and community service initiatives. The club sponsors local youth programs such as Girls Who Code, an afterschool program that encourages and trains middle school girls for careers in technology, Rotary youth leadership camps, academic scholarships, and high school music and speech competitions.

Because of the COVID pandemic, the Club again needed to postpone the Hungry Games event until March 2022. A new additional raffle will be organized in conjunction with the 2022 event at Miners Foundry. In the meantime, Nevada City Rotary is moving ahead to complete this year’s raffle and partnering to meet the urgent needs of our community.

Nevada City Rotary meets every Thursday via Zoom. We welcome guests to join us 1st and 3rd Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. and 2nd and 4th Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. Visit NCRotary.org to learn more about Nevada City Rotary or contact news@ncrotary.org for meeting details and to request Zoom access.