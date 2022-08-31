facebook tracking pixel Nevada City Rotary celebrates scholar | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nevada City Rotary celebrates scholar

Community Community |

Submitted to The Union
Nevada City Rotary extended a warm welcome to Rotary Global Scholar Evani Radiya-Dixit and her parents on Aug. 25. Pictured with Evani Radiya-Dixit are her parents Vibha Dixit and Ashvin Radiya, the Nevada City Rotary Global Scholarship Committee, including Carolyn Feuille, Tom Ryan, and Tom Milam and District 5190 Grants chair Bill Boon. Evani was sponsored as a Rotary Global Scholar by Nevada City Rotary, Grass Valley Rotary, District 5190, and The Rotary Foundation. Evani was hosted in the U.K. by Cambridge Sawston Rotary Club. Evani spent the past year conducting research at the Minderoo Centre for Technology and Democracy at the University of Cambridge. Her focus was the ethical use of facial recognition technologies. Her research aligns with Rotary's work in peacebuilding and conflict prevention by revealing the risks and harms of facial recognition and by informing tech policy in a manner that mitigates discrimination and promotes peace.
Submitted by Robin Milam

 

Community
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 