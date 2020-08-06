Nevada City resident earns degree from Western Governors University
Elizabeth Eelkema of Nevada City has earned a bachelor of arts, Interdisciplinary Studies (K-8) degree from Western Governors University (WGU). Based in Salt Lake City, the online nonprofit university has graduated over 190,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997. WGU was established by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education online. Learn more at http://www.wgu.edu.
