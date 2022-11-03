Nevada City participants brought a driving interest in EVs

Bob Branstrom discussed the performance of his Toyota Rav-4 Prime with an interested driver, as the dog passively looked on. (Photo by Dee Anne Dinelli)



Higher prices at the pump, concerns about carbon emissions, and increasing tax credits drove a crowd of at least 150 to the EV Car and Electric Bike Show in downtown Nevada City on October 29th. One exhibitor added another reason for the interest, saying “I love driving this car, and I don’t miss the trips to the gas station and the smog checks!”

Nevada County Climate Action Now (NC-CAN) sponsored the free show, in coordination with the Sacramento Electric Vehicle Association, led by Peter Mackin (driver of a Volvo EV). Featured cars also included a party-ready Mustang Mach-E electric with a build-in-cooler under the hood, several Teslas, a Kia EV, a Chevrolet Bolt, a plug-in hybrid Subaru, a Ford Lightning EV pickup, hybrid and hydrogen-powered Toyotas and even a Nissan Leaf with bi-directional charging (power generated by solar panel and charged back to the power station through a 110 outlet). Electric bike shops and shoppers also offered a chance to reconsider one’s mode of two-wheeled transport.

Both organizations provided information to help visitors compare fuel range, price, towing capacity, charging needs, and other features of the newest makes and models of EVs and plug-in hybrids. Those who missed the event will have another opportunity to attend the upcoming EV car show planned for Earth Day 2023. Look for online information at SacEV.org or ncclimateactionnow.org.