Nevada City man graduates from Emerson College

On May 10, Emerson College awarded 959 undergraduate degrees for the Class of 2020. The college is committed to holding a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 in person when it is safe to do so, at a to-be-determined date. Eric Dyer of Nevada City graduated in December 2019 and received a bachelor of arts degree in Media Arts Production.

The college launched an Emerson 2020 celebration website to honor graduates’ achievements with more than 800 submissions from students, families, alumni, faculty, and staff, which includes photos, videos, audio submissions, and text. The website strives to reflect the many facets of the Class of 2020 and the wider Emerson community.

