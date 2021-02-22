Nevada City Lions take part in hunger project

Nevada City Lions Club will be participating in the “California Lions Project Care: Hunger,” a statewide Lions Clubs service project to be conducted during the month of February. The club will be collecting non-perishable food items for distribution to Interfaith Food Ministry, located at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley.

The purpose of the California Lions Project Care: Hunger is to engage all California Lions Clubs of all sizes in a statewide community service program that is of such vital importance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevada City Lions Club will be collecting non-perishable food items from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 28 in front of the main entrance of SPD Market, Nevada City. All state and local COVID-19 health measures will be followed while the food collection is occurring.

“The goal of the California Lions Project Care: Hunger is to collect 150,000 pounds of non-perishable food items throughout the state and we look forward to the Nevada City Lions Club making a significant contribution to achieving this goal,” said Nevada City Lions President Jackie Wapp. “It is an opportunity for our local Lions Club members to engage in a meaningful project that will greatly benefit our community during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Those interested in learning more about joining the Nevada City Lions Club and participate in their community projects/programs, can email Jackie Wapp at beerwapp@gmail.com .

For additional information about California Lions Clubs visit http://www.californialions.org or their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/CaLionsClubs . The California Lions Clubs are part of Lions Clubs International, the world’s largest service club organization, with more than 1.35 million members in 210 countries and geographical areas around the world. Since 1918, Lions Clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world.