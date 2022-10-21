facebook tracking pixel Nevada City Lions donate to Seven Hills Middle School | TheUnion.com
Nevada City Lions donate to Seven Hills Middle School

Submitted by Jackie Wapp
Pictured from left to right band teacher Cheryl Woldseth, Treasurer Diana Beer, President Verne Taylor, Secretary Jackie Wapp and Seven Hills Principal Sam Schug along with the 7th and 8th grade band members. On Wednesday October 12 the Nevada City Lions club (est. 1947) made a $1000.00 donation to Seven Hills middle school. The donation is for string instruments (violin, viola, cello) for the band department. This donation was made possible by the Nevada City Lions taco booth fundraiser at the Nevada County fair and we thank you! We are always looking for volunteers to join us. If you have questions or are curious about lions please call Jackie at (530)263-2897 for info. (Submitted by Jackie Wapp)
