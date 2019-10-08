Nevada City legal seminar: DUIs, the court, and the DMV

Attorney Larry Montgomery will give a legal seminar entitled, “DUIs: Navigating the Court and the DMV” from noon to 1 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Nevada County Superior Court, Law Library, 201 Church Street in Nevada City. The seminar is open to both attorneys and members of the public. Attorneys will receive one hour of MCLE credit.

Driving under the influence and then having to navigate the court and the Department of Motor Vehicles can be a daunting experience. This seminar will define the laws and the processes at each jurisdiction. The following topics will be covered: (1) Brief history of drunk driving laws from 1910 to 2000; (2) Exactly, what is drunk driving? Does it mean no alcohol? (3) What actually happens if stopped by law enforcement — the mandatory and voluntary tests? (4) What are the DMV issues, such as license suspension, and other issues? (5) What are the court issues, such as a general overview of the criminal process, including trial if necessary?

Montgomery began practicing law in 1985 in San Diego, then moved to Nevada County in March 1988, where he has practiced law ever since. In 1989 and then again in 1995, Montgomery was president of the Nevada County Bar Association. Beginning in 1994, Montgomery began sitting regularly as a Judge Pro Tem in the Family Law, Criminal, Traffic, and Smalls Claims departments of the Nevada County Superior Court. In the late 1990s, he was the District 1 representative to the Executive Committee of the State Bar of California. Montgomery’s areas of practice are family law, criminal and juvenile law and dependency. To enroll, please call 530-265-7161 or email Law.Library@nccourt.net. Arrive by 11:45 a.m. to complete registration.