Nevada City film screening examines GMOs, Monsanto and the use of Roundup

The Peace and Justice Center presents the 2016 documentary, “Genetically Modified Children,” which takes aim at the ills of dangerous pesticides on food crops. The film examines the late ‘90s era, when the Argentinian government authorized the use of genetically modified crops based on studies done by chemical giant Monsanto (now merged with Bayer). Little to no independent research was done to verify the company’s own results and claims, and the Misiones Province of Argentina, where poverty-stricken farmers grow tobacco, became one of the first regions to begin handling Monsanto’s herbicide Roundup on their tobacco crops. Today, every year, more than 80 million gallons of glyphosate are reportedly used on Argentinian soil. As their use of Monsanto’s Roundup increased, so too did ill-health in their community, and most notably, birth defects in their children.

Community members are invited to come and learn about the effects of glyphosate and its widespread use in the United States. “Genetically Modified Children” will screen at 7 p.m. Friday at the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City. A discussion will follow the film. There is a $10 suggested donation with free tea and organic popcorn provided. For more information, email ncpeaceandjustice@gmail.com or visit the Peace & Justice Center’s Facebook page.

If time allows, a special showing of “Seeding Fear,” a 10 minute short produced by Neil Young will also be shown. The film tells the story of a farmer named Michael White, who took on Monsanto in court.