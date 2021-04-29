Nevada City Farmers Market opens for full season Saturday
Opening day for the 2021 full season Nevada City Farmers Market is Saturday, May 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Union Street in downtown Nevada City.
For over thirteen years, the Nevada City Farmers Market (NCFM) has been the heart and soul of Saturday mornings in downtown Nevada City. Centrally located on Union Street between Broad and Coyote streets, it is the perfect place to stroll as you enjoy the shops and restaurants of historic downtown. Snag a coffee at the bottom of the street at the Caravan Café and work your way up to take in the beauty and grandeur of this local gem.
More than just a farmers market, the Nevada City Farmers Market is a community event that aims to uplift the community through providing access to high quality, locally grown products, supporting regional producers through direct access to consumers and by creating a community meeting place that fosters consumer education. There’s really no better place to be on a Saturday morning than at the Nevada City Farmers Market.
The market accepts SNAP (food stamps) and matches up to $10 for Nevada County residents.
The market runs every Saturday from May 1 through Dec. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
