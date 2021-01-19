Nevada City Farmers Market now accepting vendor applications

Grass Valley’s Ravynn Noble wears a face mask as she carries a tomato plant and other fresh vegetables picked up during the Nevada City Farmers Market last year.

Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

The Nevada City Farmers Market is now accepting vendor applications for the upcoming 2021 season. The market runs 39 weeks, Saturdays May 1 through Dec. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The market’s mission is to enhance the quality of life and economic resilience of the community by providing access to high quality, locally grown products; to support regional, sustainable producers through direct access to consumers; and to create a community meeting place and to foster consumer education.

In a typical season, the Nevada City Farmers Market sees over 800 visitors each Saturday from all over the country. With over 40 local farmers, ranchers, food purveyors and artisans, visitors can expect an array of items to satisfy any taste. The Market has served as a critical business incubator for many local businesses and a vital outlet for farmers and ranchers locally. Spaces are limited and acceptance is competitive.

The 2021 Market Season will follow strict COVID-19 guidelines for the health and safety of our community. Compliance with local and state guidelines and NCFM COVID protocols are required for acceptance into our market.

We are accepting applications from local artisans and makers, farmers and ranchers, and food and beverage purveyors to help fill out our vibrant summer market. If you are interested, please visit ncfarmersmarket.org/vendorapply or email manager@ncfarmersmarket.org​ for more information. Applications close Feb. 28.