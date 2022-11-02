facebook tracking pixel Nevada City Elks Lodge awarded Freedom Grant | TheUnion.com
Nevada City Elks Lodge awarded Freedom Grant

Submitted by Elsie Durgin
The Nevada City Elks Lodge #518 applied for and received a Freedom Grant awarded by the Elks National Veterans Service Commission. Freedom Grants must be used to serve veterans and/or military members and their families who are currently in need. As the Lodge has done many times before, Elsie Durgin, the Lodge’s grant writer, reached out to David West, Nevada County Veteran Service Officer, to determine how funds from the Freedom Grant could best serve our local Veterans. Mr. West provided a list of items needed by local Veterans. The Nevada City Elks Lodge #518 was awarded the Freedom Grant and was pleased to present the Nevada County Veterans Service Office with many of the things they had requested, plus some gift cards. And, as they have generously done before, the Yuba-Sutter Standdown donated military backpacks filled with essentials including: jackets, shirts, and socks. Pictured are: Esteban Salinas, David West (Veterans Service Officer), Jeff Tynan, and Bryan Heath of the Nevada City Elks Lodge #518. If you would like to know more about the Nevada City Elks Lodge #518, please call 530-265-4920. (Submitted by Elsie Durgin)

 

