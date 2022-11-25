facebook tracking pixel Nevada City Elks Lodge #518 awarded Beacon Grant | TheUnion.com
Nevada City Elks Lodge #518 awarded Beacon Grant

The Union staff report
Leslie Lovejoy, President of the GCSS Board of Directors and Greg Nichols, Board Member are pictured along with Nevada City Elks Lodge members Bill Mueller, Bud West, Elsie Durgin, Bryan Heath, Vance Farley, Kim West, and Cecelia Heath.
Photo: Courtesy photo

The Nevada City Elks Lodge #518 applied for and received a Beacon Grant awarded by the Elks National Foundation (ENF). Beacon Grants must be used to relieve the poor, distressed or underprivileged in the Lodge’s local community. This year The Nevada City Elks Lodge #518 was pleased to present a check to Gold Country Senior Services (GCSS) for the work they are doing to help older adults have nutritional meals, warm homes, social interaction and a greater sense of security.

If you would like to know more about the Nevada City Elks Lodge #518, please call 530-265-4920.

