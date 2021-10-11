Neighbors band together to help fire victims

Jolly Lawson, left, presents a check to Kimberly Parker for a donation through the Nevada County Relief Fund for River Fire victims.

Submitted by Susan Warner

Rallying around a good cause, the Greater Alta Sierra Neighborhood Watch Group took action to raise money for the Bear River Fire victims of Colfax. The coordinator of this watch group, Jolly Lawson, along with neighborhood block captains, organized multiple yard sales in their community to do the job.

Through advertising on Nextdoor.com, Facebook and posted garage sale signs, this group worked to sell donated goods and treasures of their own to make a donation to both the Red Cross and the Bear River Fire Relief fund that amounted to $2,822.

The Greater Alta Sierra Neighborhood Watch is made up of volunteers who help keep their community safe from, fire, crime and other safety issues through a strong network of committed residents.

“The energy and effort of this past weekend proved that we are a caring community that’s working,” Lawson said.

Greater Alta Sierra Neighborhood Watch works with all of the residents of Alta Sierra and the Greater Alta Sierra. Anyone can join any of the area’s watch groups. There are no dues. It is a volunteer program that works with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Dept., fire departments, and CHP in reporting crime, safety issues and fire in their section of the Alta Sierra neighborhood. The Greater Alta Sierra Neighborhood Watch Group continues to recruit residents to join one of their watch groups or become a block captain and form a group on their block. Contact Jolly Lawson at jmte5@aol.com .