National Friends of Libraries week is Oct. 16-22

Friends of the Library volunteers Trish Waters, Cathy Eville and Gale Williams organizing donated books for the monthly book sale at the Doris Foley Historical Research Library. (Submitted Photo)



Our local group, Friends of the Nevada County Libraries (FOL) was established in 1971. Over the past 10 years alone the nonprofit has raised approximately $630,00 through membership dues, donations, grants, and book sales that is used to support library programs. FOL’s primary fundraising is the monthly book sale that is held on the first Saturday of each month at the Doris Foley Historical Research Library located at 211 N. Pine Street in Nevada City. A dedicated group of volunteers, fondly known as “The Bookies”, sort and tend the book sale areas at the monthly sale as well as each of the western Nevada County Library Branches.

“The library has always played such an important role in my life and in my family’s life,” said FOL president Alexis Tjoa. “Being able to help our libraries to continue these services is gratifying.”

Other officers of the organization include Vice President Josie Laine Andrews, Secretary Hilary Steinmetz, Treasurer Lou Ann Schwartz, and Board Members Desmond Gallagher, Larry Meek, Barbara Jones, Cathy Eville, and Cindy Pawlowski.

Learn more about how you can become a member and support your local library through the Friends of the Nevada County Libraries at https://www.ncfol.org or email at friends@ncfol.org .

National Friends of Libraries Week is coordinated by United for Libraries, a division of the American Library Association with approximately 4,000 personal and group members representing hundreds of thousands of library supporters. United for Libraries supports those who govern, promote, advocate, and fundraise for libraries, and brings together library trustees, advocates, friends, and foundations into a partnership that creates a powerful force for libraries in the 21st century. For more information, visit http://www.ala.org/united .