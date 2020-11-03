Mr. and Mrs. club champs
Mark Ryan, left, and Gloria Dalke teamed up to win Nevada County Country Club’s annual “Mr. & Mrs. Club Championship” on Oct. 24. Their net 59 score in the best ball of the partners format was good for a 1-stroke victory over the second place teams of Scott and Delores Spindler and Brian and Rachel O’Brien, who each shot 60.
