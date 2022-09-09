facebook tracking pixel Mosquito Fire seen from Wolf Mountain | TheUnion.com
Mosquito Fire seen from Wolf Mountain

Submitted by J Thomas
The Mosquito Fire burns near Foresthill on Thursday while the smoke is seen from Wolf Mountain in Nevada County.
