Monks visit The Union

Before leaving Grass Valley, the Tibetan Buddhist Monks of Gaden Shartse Monastery visited The Union office on Sutton Way to thank the team for covering local events. Tibetans abundantly gift white silk scarves called khata to friends and family who are arriving or leaving. They symbolize good luck, according to {span}Lobsang Wangdu who runs a Tibetan culture website.{/span}
Often times, Tibetans won’t leave home without an extra scarf in case they run into a close friend on the street. Khata are also gifted to Buddha statues when they go to temple. Wangdu added, “We also give them as a sign of respect to monks and nuns, and especially lamas. Sometimes, lamas will give the scarf back to us, and it will be considered blessed. The scarves often have the Buddhist 8 auspicious symbols on them.”
”In Tibetan culture, gifts are often not wrapped and are simply presented to the recipient. Gifts are given and accepted with both hands. Never refuse a gift from a Tibetan, nothing is more offensive,” according to Wangdu.