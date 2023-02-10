Monks visit The Union

Publisher of The Union Chad Wingo (left) receives a letter of appreciation from Geshe Legden Gompo and Geshe Jampa Chodak, also known as “The Master” of the tour through Grass Valley. Editor Elias Funez and Wingo wear the white silk scarves called khata, as a gift of luck when arriving or departing.

 Marianne Boll-See/mboll-see@theunion.com

Before leaving Grass Valley, the Tibetan Buddhist Monks of Gaden Shartse Monastery visited The Union office on Sutton Way to thank the team for covering local events. Tibetans abundantly gift white silk scarves called khata to friends and family who are arriving or leaving. They symbolize good luck, according to {span}Lobsang Wangdu who runs a Tibetan culture website.{/span}