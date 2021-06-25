Mission: spread cheer

Bailey Edgman



After enduring months of isolation due to the pandemic, Neighborhood Center of the Arts artist Bailey Edgman decided she wanted to find a way to make the center’s teachers and artists happy once they were vaccinated and finally given the OK to see each other again. She also said she wanted to do something “nice for the world.”

Edgman decided she would put on a solo concert for her fellow artists at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley featuring Disney songs, which she hoped the children playing at the park would also enjoy. After saving up money to buy a microphone, Edgman practiced her repertoire of five songs daily for an entire year, right up to the day of the performance. It was a hit.

“It was a great afternoon had by all,” said Barbara Marshall, who attended the recent event. “Bailey, along with other artists, really missed each other and hope to be back in the studio soon.”

Neighborhood Center of the Arts is a nonprofit center for artists with developmental disabilities. To learn more, visit http://www.ncagrassvalley.org .