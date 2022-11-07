Miners Foundry Sings is back

It’s been a long wait, but we are super excited to welcome you again along with newcomers to the beautiful Stone Hall for an evening of singing for fun!

There couldn’t be a better venue than the Stone Hall at Miners Foundry Cultural Center in Nevada City. Who hasn’t envied the singers performing in that magical space? Their voices literally reach the rafters and the chandeliers as well as the audience. And now the audience gets to become the star with the conducting help and musical talents of our own Rod Baggett, Choral Director at Nevada Union High School and Jonathan Meredith, local multi-instrumentalist and singer. A video will be created by Nevada County Media and posted on YouTube, so wear something bright!! It’s all about having fun…a positive close to the year and your 2022 moment of fame!

Nothing fancy, no auditioning, no need to be able to read music, and we welcome members of local singing groups to join us! We have read many articles relating to the health benefits of singing…physical, mental and spiritual. In addition to these positive aspects, are the pluses of turning off the television, the computer and the phone and coming together with friends you know and those you have yet to make in an activity that has only an upside.

When you arrive, you will be given the lyrics to the song of the night, which will be “Let Me Be There” by Olivia Newton John. Whether you are adept at harmony or prefer sticking with the melody, Rod will guide us in his “vision” of the song. It’s always amazing how wonderful the final video and sound production are. You can access past gatherings on YouTube Foundry Sings. We end the evening by singing a different song or two just one time. It’s what we call a “brain cleanser”, so you won’t keep playing the same song in your head for days.

Some of you may remember at our first Foundry Sings in April of 2018 we passed out shower caps for those who felt more comfortable singing with the water running. However in the interest of water conservation, we are no longer advocating that, ergo no shower caps!!

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10 or online via Miners Foundry: https://minersfoundry.org A beautifully remodeled no host bar will keep your vocal cords whetted.

We look forward to seeing and hearing you on Wednesday, November 9th. Doors open at 5:30 and singing is from 6-8:30 PM.

