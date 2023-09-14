Brahms Requiem

Originally scheduled to conclude on September 11, the audition period will now be extended with auditions held on Monday, September 18.

 Courtesy photo

Music in the Mountains (MIM) is thrilled to announce that due to an unprecedented response from the community, auditions for the Fall 2023 Semester for the MIM Chorus have been extended to accommodate the overwhelming interest and demand from talented community members eager to join the chorus.

Originally scheduled to conclude on September 11, the audition period will now be extended with auditions held on Monday, September 18. “This extension reflects our commitment to ensuring that everyone who wishes to be part of this spectacular organization has the opportunity to audition,” notes Conductor and Artistic Director Ryan Murray. “The talent and commitment of our choristers has been impressive and continues to shine as we welcome new members.”