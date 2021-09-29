 Mikko and Dolly | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Mikko and Dolly

Community Community |

Submitted by Craig Silberman
Mikko the cat and Dolly the dog meeting one another in Pioneer Park on Monday. Both were curious about each other, but in the end, they misunderstood body language and vocal emanations, and no friendship was formed.
Submitted by Craig Silberman

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more