Men’s group starting in Nevada City

With men suffering more isolation, Owen Marcus has decided to help a group of local men turn that trend around. He is sponsoring an EVRYMAN’s Men’s Group in Nevada City.

Owen’s inspiration started in Arizona and twenty-five years later evolved into EVRYMAN, an organization for men. The growing angst men feel — and an increasing willingness to explore connecting in new ways — continues to fan EVRYMAN’s group growth.

The statistics on men do not look good: the American Sociological Review found that while Americans in general have fewer friends outside the family than they used to, young, white, educated men have lost more friends than other groups. Then there is the suicide rate: among men it is 3.7 times higher than among women according to statistics from the National Institute of Mental Health. And a statistic from HeadsUpGuys.org indicates that over 50% of men have less than two friends with whom they can discuss serious topics.

Twenty-five years of creating men’s groups around the country taught Owen Marcus that when men are in an emotionally safe space with other men, a man naturally starts to connect authentically. A man struggling in a marriage because his wife does not feel him as being present develops simple skills no one taught him. The fellow who feels lost, with no friends or fulfillment, discovers that other good men like him want the same thing.

As the co-founder of EVRYMAN, the international leader in men’s emotional wellness and men’s groups, Owen is sharing his skills and passion with our local community. The EVRYMAN Method has been featured in The New York Times, The Today Show, Men’s Health, and many other national and international media outlets. Owen’s book, “Grow Up: A Man’s Guide to Masculine Emotional Intelligence,” lays out a path forward for men who never received the training they needed.





For ten weeks, Owen will lead and train the group in the EVRYMAN Method so they can continue to succeed as an independent group after Owen’s departure. He has done this for other groups around the country. The men of Nevada City have an opportunity to co-create a powerful group of supportive men that will end up transforming their lives.

Information on the group can be found at http://www.owenmarcus.com/nevada-city-mens-groups