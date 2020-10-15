Meet Pastor Love at Methodist Church’s drive-by event in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com
Meet Pastor Love at Methodist Church’s drive-by event in Grass Valley

Submitted by Ida Cartwright
Grass Valley United Methodist Church Pastor Cathy Love sits in front of the sanctuary she has set up for Zoom worship services.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

Grass Valley Methodist Church will host a “drive-by” event to meet their new pastor, Cathy Love. Initially planned for September, the event was rescheduled due to heavy smoke due to nearby fires. Community and congregation members are encouraged to meet the pastor from 1 to 2 p.m. on Nov. 1 in front of the church, located at 236 South Church Street in Grass Valley.

Community
