McCourtney Road Transfer Station closed on Independence Day; cool those coals

Waste Management is reminding customers that the McCourtney Road, Washington and North San Juan transfer stations will be closed on July 4 in observance of Independence Day. The facilities will return to normal business hours thereafter. Those hours are McCourtney Road, Wednesday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Washington and North San Juan: Friday to Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Washington and North San Juan transfer stations closed Noon to 12:30 p.m.).

Customers must be cautious when disposing of hot coals. Just as those coals helped to get the fire started while camping or for ar backyard BBQ, they can also start a fire in a trash cart or in the back of one a Waster Management truck. Cool coals for several days before disposing. Do not use galvanized containers. Never place used coals in plastic, paper or wood containers. To speed the cooling process, carefully place coals in a metal container full of water to extinguish any residuals. Do not place other combustibles in the container with the coals or ashes. Customers are encouraged to sign up for automatic alerts online at http://www.wm.com/mypreferences .