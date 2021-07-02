McCourtney Road Transfer Station closed on Independence Day; cool those coals
Waste Management is reminding customers that the McCourtney Road, Washington and North San Juan transfer stations will be closed on July 4 in observance of Independence Day. The facilities will return to normal business hours thereafter. Those hours are McCourtney Road, Wednesday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Washington and North San Juan: Friday to Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Washington and North San Juan transfer stations closed Noon to 12:30 p.m.).
Customers must be cautious when disposing of hot coals. Just as those coals helped to get the fire started while camping or for ar backyard BBQ, they can also start a fire in a trash cart or in the back of one a Waster Management truck. Cool coals for several days before disposing. Do not use galvanized containers. Never place used coals in plastic, paper or wood containers. To speed the cooling process, carefully place coals in a metal container full of water to extinguish any residuals. Do not place other combustibles in the container with the coals or ashes. Customers are encouraged to sign up for automatic alerts online at http://www.wm.com/mypreferences.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User