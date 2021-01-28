 Masonic Lodge funds Search and Rescue teams | TheUnion.com
Masonic Lodge funds Search and Rescue teams

Submitted by Allen Schafer
Nevada Masonic Lodge #13 in Nevada City recently presented a $7,000 check to the volunteers of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue. The local rescue teams are entirely funded by donations and fundraisers. Their motto is: “Available 24/7/365 so others may live.”The 140 volunteer members are local citizens, dedicated to help their neighbors in time of need. Each member meets the standards established by the state and the Nevada County Sheriff. Team skills include navigation, tracking, clue awareness and search tactics.Nevada County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue’s teams may search for a missing hiker, biker or snowboarder, a lost child or an Alzheimers patient. The teams participate in over 50 searches per year, including assisting other counties upon request for mutual aid. Recently, the teams have supported recovery efforts and assisted law enforcement with evacuations. Team members volunteer 20 to 50 hours per month. (Submitted by Allen Schafer)

