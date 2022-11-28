facebook tracking pixel Marriages, November 14 – 18, 2022 | TheUnion.com
Marriages, November 14 – 18, 2022

November 15

Wasley and Peterson: Mckenzie Jane Wasley and David Michael Peterson

November 17

Hall and Adkison: Katelyn Mary Hall and Taylor Donald Adkison

November 18

Hall and Autry: Joell Exis Hall and Lance Dwayne Autry

Coombs and Hurd: Jillian Lee Coombs and Daniel Malcolm Hurd

