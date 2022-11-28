Marriages, November 14 – 18, 2022
November 15
Wasley and Peterson: Mckenzie Jane Wasley and David Michael Peterson
November 17
Hall and Adkison: Katelyn Mary Hall and Taylor Donald Adkison
November 18
Hall and Autry: Joell Exis Hall and Lance Dwayne Autry
Coombs and Hurd: Jillian Lee Coombs and Daniel Malcolm Hurd
