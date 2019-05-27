 MARRIAGES: MAY 6-10, 2019 | TheUnion.com

MARRIAGES: MAY 6-10, 2019

Community | May 27, 2019

Submitted to The Union

May 6

Lawless and Cicogni: Denise Marie Lawless and Roberto Cicogni.

Wooster and Woods: Trent Ashley Wooster and Michelle Lynn Woods.

Stapleton and Weitnauer: Alicia Marie Stapleton and William Allen Weitnauer.

May 7

Madler and Ring: Roxanne Lynn Madler and Christopher James Odonovan Ring.

Oxborrow and Gooch: Kelli Michelle Oxborrow and Michael Neil Gooch.

Schaffer and Willmore: Jennifer Sue Schaffer and Blake Martens Willmore.

Muir and Levy: Bethany Ann Muir and Christopher Scott Levy.

May 9

Barquilla and Brown: Jammie Dawn Barquilla and Harry Theodore Brown.

Stevens and Kress: Lauren Michelle Stevens and Raymond Gilbert Kress.

Langstaff and Thompson: Jennifer Therese Langstaff and Amund Thompson.

May 10

Lyons and Davis: Jamie Jean Lyons and Garret Arthur Davis.

Budica and Chambers: Stancu Maria Budica and Evan Richard Chambers.

Rush and Gobert: Melissa Lynn Rush and Daniel Vigil Gobert.

Glass and Haas: Kirstin Amber Glass and Matthew Hall Haas.

Hartley and Boyd: Sam Hartley and George Robert Boyd.

