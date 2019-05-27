MARRIAGES: MAY 6-10, 2019
May 6
Lawless and Cicogni: Denise Marie Lawless and Roberto Cicogni.
Wooster and Woods: Trent Ashley Wooster and Michelle Lynn Woods.
Stapleton and Weitnauer: Alicia Marie Stapleton and William Allen Weitnauer.
May 7
Madler and Ring: Roxanne Lynn Madler and Christopher James Odonovan Ring.
Oxborrow and Gooch: Kelli Michelle Oxborrow and Michael Neil Gooch.
Schaffer and Willmore: Jennifer Sue Schaffer and Blake Martens Willmore.
Muir and Levy: Bethany Ann Muir and Christopher Scott Levy.
May 9
Barquilla and Brown: Jammie Dawn Barquilla and Harry Theodore Brown.
Stevens and Kress: Lauren Michelle Stevens and Raymond Gilbert Kress.
Langstaff and Thompson: Jennifer Therese Langstaff and Amund Thompson.
May 10
Lyons and Davis: Jamie Jean Lyons and Garret Arthur Davis.
Budica and Chambers: Stancu Maria Budica and Evan Richard Chambers.
Rush and Gobert: Melissa Lynn Rush and Daniel Vigil Gobert.
Glass and Haas: Kirstin Amber Glass and Matthew Hall Haas.
Hartley and Boyd: Sam Hartley and George Robert Boyd.
