MARRIAGES: JUNE 3-14, 2019
June 3
Bell and Patterson: Jacqueline Alexina Bell and David Patrick Patterson.
Lightfoot and Frank: Jessica Ruth Lightfoot and Christopher David Frank.
Johnson and Berzins: Katie Ann Johnson and Ryley Michael Berzins.
June 4
Masch and Sanders: Taylor Marie Masch and Connor Gene Sanders.
Van Hecke and Dunn: Felicia Mathilda May Van Hecke and Lucas Shawn Mark Dunn.
Mason and Stemen: Sierra Christine Mason and Kelly Shireen Stemen.
June 5
Maslo and Snyder: Tetiana Maslo and Timothy Calvin Snyder.
June 6
Dremann and Williamse: Emily Elizabeth Dremann and Reese Daniel Williamse.
Tremain and Wright: Tammie Leann Tremain and John Patrick Wright.
Ogorman and Smith: Katherine Ann Ogorman Luke Michael Smith.
June 7
Belohlavek and Pitcher: Milada Ann Belohlavek and Ron Jay Pitcher.
Grainger and Schoenborn: Jennifer Teagh Grainger and Barry Jay Schoenborn.
Gray and Baucom: Keira Michel Gray and Steven Lewis Baucom.
Dahle and Overy: Andrea Jacqueline Dahle and Justus Allen Overy.
Martinez and Warmuth: Melissa Rose Martinez and Nathaneal Joseph Warmuth.
June 10
Spangler and Anderson: Sara Marie Spangler and Craig Miles Anderson.
Pinckney and Slade: Kristin Kelly Pinckney and William Ross Slade, Jr.
McGee and Easley: Tammy Louise McGee and Edwin Jerome Easley.
June 11
Martinez and Setzer: Christina Marie Martinez and Jed Thomas Setzer.
Green and Cecil: Cassidy Lynn Green and Colton James Cecil.
June 12
Crawford and Lyhne: Aubrey Ann Crawford and Derek Robert Lyhne.
June 13
Bierywinks and Teichmann: Pamela Bierywinks and Kenneth Alan Teichmann.
McKissock and Casillas: Kylene McKissock and Favio Casillas.
Kielbasa and Adams: Ewa Kielbasa and Coulter Philip Adams.
Witt and Carl: Carina Cecilila Witt and Robert James Carl, III.
June 14
Painter and Hines: Amanda Elaine Painter and Michael Owen Hines.
Vaccarezza and Singh: Linda Kathleen Vaccarezza and Amandeep Singh.
