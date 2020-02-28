MARRIAGES: FEB. 10-14
Submitted to The Union
Feb. 10
Brenner and Piziali:
Molly Frances Brenner and Stephen Piziali.
Feb. 12
Fiedler and Jennings:
Angela Irene Fiedler and Brian Keith Jennings.
Ewing and Romero:
Misty Rae Ewing and Martin Galen Romero.
Feb. 14
Bradley and Fleming:
Kelly Eugene Fleming and Kellie Anne Bradley.
Solarz and McClary:
Norma Solarz and Steven Caldwell McClary.
Holton and White:
Rachel Nicole Holton and Jordon Thomas White.
