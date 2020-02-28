MARRIAGES: FEB. 10-14

You voted “Don’t build the homeless day center and stop enabling homeless people.” With that in mind, if we don’t build the homeless day center, how should we work to solve the homelessness crisis?

Put them on a bus and send them somewhere else.

Pass a tax, use funds to build tiny home village, make the homeless live there.

Arrest them all and throw away the key.

You can’t fix it. I’m moving away from Nevada County. View Results