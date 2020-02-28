MARRIAGES: FEB. 10-14 | TheUnion.com

MARRIAGES: FEB. 10-14

Community | February 28, 2020

Submitted to The Union

Feb. 10

Brenner and Piziali:

Molly Frances Brenner and Stephen Piziali.

Feb. 12

Fiedler and Jennings:

Angela Irene Fiedler and Brian Keith Jennings.

Ewing and Romero:

Misty Rae Ewing and Martin Galen Romero.

Feb. 14

Bradley and Fleming:

Kelly Eugene Fleming and Kellie Anne Bradley.

Solarz and McClary:

Norma Solarz and Steven Caldwell McClary.

Holton and White:

Rachel Nicole Holton and Jordon Thomas White.

