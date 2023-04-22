April 3
Williams and Romuk: Mackenzie Lauren Williams and Scott Raoul Beland Romuk
April 3
Williams and Romuk: Mackenzie Lauren Williams and Scott Raoul Beland Romuk
Singer and Frost: Shelby Catherine Singer and Patrick Mark Frost
April 4
Kohlerbibby and Pratschner: Kai Lycia Kohlerbibby and Kai Elijah Pratschner
April 6
Wilson and Mulligan: Kelsey Claire Wilson and Robert Jospeh Mulligan Jr.
Jimenez and Moskovski: Ana Paula Jimenez and Vladimir Moskovski
Velon and Lane: Katie Michelle Velon and Hunter Daniel Lane
Benson and Nascimento: Keziah Jeanne Benson and Natalia de Almeida Nascimento
April 7
Gulden and Johnson: Savanah Taris Gulden and Mather William Johnson
Edwards and Jackson: Teresa Angelina Edwards and James Michael Jackson
Fleckenstein and Craig: Terra Mary Suzanne Fleckenstein and Jeremy Michael Craig
Fayard and Gardner: Brittany Kay Fayard and Grant Michael Gardner
Live scanner feed here: