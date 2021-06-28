Marin men’s club continues after two decades





A group of (mostly) retired men, formerly from Marin County, has been meeting monthly in Grass Valley for breakfast since 2001. After the COVID-19 respite, the group has decided to commence meeting for brunch, so they can sleep longer and further enjoy retirement.

The newly named Brunch Bunch is a continuation of Nevada County’s 21-year-old Marvelous Marin Breakfast Club, which originally formed about 60 years ago in San Rafael. Members were movers and shakers in Marin who wanted to meet for camaraderie, but not promote any business or cause. The fellows, joined by current retirees, still meet to swap stories over omelets, and now, lunch entrees. Incidentally, the Marin Ladies meet monthly for Lunch. The Marin Brunch Bunch will now meet at 11:30 a.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month (July 27) at Tofanelli’s Gold Country Bistro in downtown Grass Valley. Former Marinites are invited to learn more by calling Al Schafer at 530-271-0766. Pictured from left are club members Bob Martinet, Gregg Dwight, Wells Rasmussen, Chuck Kellner, Al Arendell, Al Schafer, Jim Dal Bon and Jim Driver.