March for Peace and Justice in Grass Valley

InterFaith Nevada County recently hosted approximately 80 people from local churches including faith leaders and members for the March for Peace and Justice, in support of fundamental values of religious freedom and equal justice for all. Walking and singing from the Grass Valley United Methodist Church to the Sierra Center for Spiritual Living, they joined others in 20 other U.S. cities — as well as five cities in three other countries — marching at the same time for the same guiding principles: the belief that all people should be free to practice their faith without fear of discrimination, intimidation, or reprisal; the belief that multiple religions can coexist peacefully and contribute to the common good; the belief that equal justice and equal protection under the law are rights to which all people are entitled; and the belief that governments should protect those who are most vulnerable and never fail to seek justice for acts of violence perpetrated against minorities by those who claim superiority or dominance.

“I had several folks share with me that they felt very empowered by their participation in the InterFaith Peace & Justice March,” said the Rev. Rafe Ellis of Sierra Center for Spiritual Living. “Marching for something precious without having to ‘protest’ something else to do it was vital. The opening and closing programs brought us together in community.”