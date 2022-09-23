Make Local Habit celebrates 13 years

Make Local Habit is located at 112 West Main St, Grass Valley. Search through their hub of creativity to find fun discounts and prizes. (Submitted Photo)



Have you visited Make Local Habit in Grass Valley yet? Now is your chance. It is time to celebrate Make Local Habit’s 13th anniversary and new location! Join us for an evening of celebration, hidden prizes and a great raffle on October 8th from 4pm – 8pm right after Brewfest. Indulge in sweet treats, wine and shopping discounts.

Everybody loves a good treasure hunt. Join us at our after hours party at 112 West Main St. Grass Valley, CA 95945. Search through our hub of creativity to find fun prizes and discounts while getting to know your local community. There is no reason to miss this exclusive event. Did I mention it’s free and we can’t wait to meet you.

Are you a cook? Or do you love playing games with your kids? Dying for a self care day? Stop by our collection of one of a kind creations made just for you. There is a little something for everyone and we can’t wait to show you.

Make Local Habit is more than a name, it is a statement. It has been our pleasure to support our local community for 13 years. Make Local Habit’s goal is to showcase artists and makers of our community and provide them an outlet to pursue their passions. Thank you for being here to support your community!

Bring the whole family to celebrate with us on October 8th at 4pm. While you wait be sure to check out our website http://www.makelocalhabitgrassvalley.com .

We restock one of a kind items daily. For our up to date collection check out our Instagram @make_local_habit and Facebook @makelocalhabitgrassvalley.