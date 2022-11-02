Madelyn Wilson Named to Dean’s List at Biola University
Madelyn Wilson was named to Biola University’s Dean’s List for academic excellence.
Wilson from Grass Valley, CA, a Nursing major, was one of approximately 1,600 students who were named to the dean’s list in spring 2022. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.
“Inclusion in Biola University’s Dean’s List is reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional performance in their academic studies. This honor signifies hard work, engagement and investment in scholarship,” said Tamara Anderson, Associate Provost of Academic Effectiveness and Administration. “These attributes are the building blocks of continued success, not only in the classroom, but in the workplace and in the students’ personal lives. We celebrate these students and their achievement, looking forward to their future accomplishments.”
Remembering the life of Owsley Baggett
Owsley Rose Baggett was born on April 27th, 2017 in Pennsylvania in the upstairs bedroom of her parents home. She was welcomed by her mom and Dad, Dylan Baggett and Amber Mueller. She was instantly…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments