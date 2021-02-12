 Love on wheels | TheUnion.com
Love on wheels

Submitted by Margie Carr
Although members of Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills (SISF) are only able to meet via Zoom, they were able to continue their annual tradition of preparing Valentine’s Day cards for those who receive Meals on Wheels. Each SISF member took time to prepare a number of greetings to be delivered with this year’s Valentine’s Day meals. Some went so far as to include candies, while others presented them elaborately, and decorating them with stickers, ribbons, and bows. The goal was for each of the 280 meal recipients to feel special on this Valentine’s Day. Due to the current pandemic, more low income seniors are experiencing isolation and loneliness.

