Lorraine’s Lowdown: Strong genes, indeed

You Read in These Pages about Brian Scott winning the men’s 35-45 heavyweight boxing championship at the Las Vegas Masters Invitational and martial artist Kirby DeLaunay setting a world record by breaking 280 bricks in less than three minutes. The two come from strong genes: they are cousins! “Kirby taught kick boxing at my gym for a while,” says Brian, referring to his T-5 Boxing facility, “and I attended her event at Cal Expo to support her …”

Support and Protect. In fact, cousin Brian was one of Kirby’s 32-person private security team. “I can’t even go grocery shopping in peace,” says Kirby. She’s famous for smashing bricks with her bare hands, and also her exploits on the big screen. Kirby is a movie star, and she secured supporting roles for Brian and his brother in her latest movie. In “Soul Cage,” to be released next year, Kirby plays a Mixed Martial Arts fighter trying to escape a nasty mobster. In the already-released “Jackson Bolt,” Kirby plays a hospital hitwoman …

More than 350 Guests dined and danced at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation’s 27th annual Starry, Starry Nights fundraiser at Empire Mine State Historic Park. Co-chairs Janet Acklam and Mary Bitle pulled together a marvelous event with help from their amazing committee including Dyane Albrecht, Carry Canady, Bobbie Heard, Annie Keller, Janeille Litton, Bobbie Loughlin, Sean Metroka, Chris Smith, Tracy Smith, Jenni Toedtemeier, Tom Tomasello, and Shari Voors. Hospital Foundation Executive Director Kimberly Parker was the hostess with the mostess as she personally greeted guests at each table …

Hal and Barb DeGraw traveled to Egypt to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. They spent 15 glorious days in the “cradle of civilization,” from Giza and the Great Pyramids in the north to Abu Simbel and the temples in the south. The fun-loving couple rode camels and enjoyed a hot air balloon ride over the Valley of the Kings. Sandwiched in the middle of the trip was a six-day cruise on the Nile River aboard a 16-passenger vintage Egyptian sail boat. Barb explains, “We decided that as long as Anthony and Cleopatra honeymooned on the Nile, cruising the Nile would be the perfect way to celebrate our anniversary …”

Under the Tall Pines at the NevCo Fairgrounds, the Grass Valley Sportsmen’s Club served 500 pounds of Black Angus Choice New York steaks to 400 contented carnivores at its annual Steak Feed. Many of the guests represented multiple generations of local families, some of whom have been enjoying the BBQ extravaganza for all its 44 years. The Sportsmen’s Club has 100 members, half of whom worked five days to prep for and serve at the event. Steak Feed Crew Leader Mike Rohm says he was worried when the club’s supplier sent medium-size Chinet dishes instead of the large ones ordered. Mike adds, “Then I decided those juicy cuts looked pretty good hanging off both sides of those plates …”

Money Raised at the Steak Feed is funneled back into our community in the form of scholarships, donations to local first-responder agencies, and funding for the club’s signature event, the annual Fishing Derby at Lions Lake …

Ironically, the live band performing at the Steak Feed was named “Pork Chop …”

Little Town hosts its annual Chicken BBQ 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 3, a fundraiser for the Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue organization and efforts to create defensible space. Dinner is $12. There are silent auction items and a raffle for an impressive quilt featuring a bear and her two cubs …

Monika Loya is the owner of 3rd Zen Boudoir Photography, which specializes in unique photo shoots that include maternity, boudoir, and portraiture (3rdZenPhotography.com). Monika stages many of her shoots outdoors, where she takes advantage of Nevada County’s beauty to showcase her models’ inner and outer beauty. Clients receive prints and 24 digital copies — 12 color, 12 black-and-white — and the right to use the photos as they wish. Monika says, “I love capturing the beauty and confidence of people in different stages of their lives …”

It’s That Time of Year when our hard-working nonprofits recruit volunteers to sling burgers, stuff baked potatoes, and twirl ice cream cones in 30 food booths along the NevCo Fair’s Treat Street. It’s a phenomenon unique to our beloved community congregation (Aug. 7-11), because most county fairs hire professional concession stands …

Lounging Around Pioneer Park listening to the NevCo Concert Band is a delight on a lazy summer Sunday night. Conductor Cheryl Woldseth and the band’s 70 musicians have invited more than 50 guest musicians to join them Sunday. Each performance is free, but donations are welcome when the hat is passed for this talented nonprofit (NCCB.org). After tomorrow’s 5-7 p.m. concert there is only one remaining on Aug. 25 …

Grass Valley Mayor Lisa Swarthout celebrated her birthday, in part, at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting. Next, friends swept her away to a local watering hole for food and fun. Lisa had already given herself the very best gift last month: retiring after 30 years of owning and operating Mill Street Clothing Company …

Words of Wisdom from author and humorist Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens, 1835-1910): “Be careful about reading health books. You might die of a misprint …”

I’ll try to avoid misprints if you’ll send your community news to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.