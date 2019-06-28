Lorraine’s Lowdown: Racing toward the future

The Great Race Continues. I checked in with Robert Brocke and his X-Cup Class high school navigators Seth DeSena and Damian Christen. Robert says the roads were wet and the hills steep through Oregon, and his 1972 Datsun 1200 didn’t get good traction under those conditions. Donations to Habitat for Humanity (HCHabitat.org) no doubt gave the Datsun the extra “oomph” it needed! As navigators, Seth and Damian tell Robert how to drive. “We tell him how fast to go, how long to wait, what to do if we’re stuck in construction,” explains Seth. “It’s hectic and you have to do a lot of math in your head …”

Seth Is Using the Great Race as his Nevada Union High School Senior Project, focusing on the community service, life skills, and vocational education aspects the experience provides. He and Damian have even been helping other teams stay in the race. “The first night, an old 1932 Model A’s engine blew up,” says Seth. “They needed to swap out the engine, and they looked at us and said, ‘You California boys look strong. Can you help us lift the engine out of this car?’ We worked from 10 that night until 2:30 the next morning …”

NevCity’s $1 Per Hour metered parking plan sparked both praise and criticism. When Grass Valley opened its $1 per hour parking lot at South Auburn and Neal Streets earlier this year, people were apathetic and the general reaction was “meh …”

Musical Chairs: When Terry Lincoln, visiting from SoCal, left his seat to get a snack at Sunday night’s Nevada County Concert Band performance, Enzo seized the opportunity. The Standard Poodle appeared regal as he assumed Terry’s lawn chair, forcing Terry to recline on the lawn. Nancy Chaloupka, Enzo’s mom and Terry’s sister, surveyed the scene with love and adoration while admiring Enzo’s initiative at his very first concert …

James and Nicole Arbaugh, owners of Stucki Jewelers, are celebrating 25 years of wedded bliss. The couple was feted at the Old Smith Vineyards property by more than 200 family members, friends, and customers. The dinner was sumptuous — with James helping barbecue 120 pounds of brisket — and few could resist dancing to the live band. James first started at Stucki Jewelers as operations manager in 1997 when Bob Swarthout owned the business. The couple purchased the jewelry store in 2005. James and Nicole were high school sweethearts, and then graduated from CSU Chico together. James says, “Nicole and I have been together since our senior year. We’ve studied together, worked together, and always ‘done life’ together …”

Chris Harada wore many hats until the former photographer at The Union found his true love in theater. Chris just launched a new theater group called The Theater Company (TheTheaterCompanyInc.com), and its first production is “Godspell” July 5-28. Chris says the play will feature immersive theater, in which cast members perform in and around the audience and at times interact with guests. Chris’s namesake theater company, Chris Harada Productions, presented “Godspell” as its first production in 1995. “It was good luck back then,” recalls Chris, “and we hope this show will bring us good luck now …”

GeeVee Police Chief Alex Gammelgard hosted the annual Retiree Appreciation Barbecue Tuesday, an event he founded three years ago when he became chief. Retirees from the department, reserve officers, and off-duty sworn officers enjoyed an afternoon of camaraderie and lunch prepared by the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council. Alex says he organizes the get-together every year to acknowledge those who chose a career to serve and protect. “Thank you for your service, and let us know if the department can help you with anything,” Alex told the crowd, then joked: “As long as it’s legal …”

Vince Seck, who will be 87-years-young in September, was police chief from 1974-78 and retired from the GVPD in 1987. He says the annual BBQ is a chance to reconnect with former co-workers and friends. “It’s a great event,” says Vince. “It’s nice to be remembered and appreciated for our past endeavors …”

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue team will stage its annual fundraiser, “Stuff the Pack,” July 6 at local shopping centers (NevadaCountySAR.org). Volunteer coordinator Del Clement says it’s one of only two fundraisers that provide the unit’s entire $60,000 budget. “If we could generate more funding,” explains Del, “there is equipment that would increase our capabilities such as a snowcat, unmanned aerial vehicle equipment, and more.” The team is recognized as one of the premier search and rescue organizations in Northern California …

Our Local SAR Unit was instrumental in helping locate a 100-year-old woman who wandered away from her birthday party last week in Sierraville. In addition to searching for the outward-bound birthday girl, the SAR unit performed her medical evaluation which thankfully revealed nothing serious despite the woman’s two days of wilderness wandering …

Start ’em Young. To encourage youths to enter exhibits in the Nevada County Fair, fair officials hosted the first-ever Fun Fair Camp Monday. It sold out almost as soon as it was announced! Children between the ages of six and 12 made pot holders, baked desserts, took photographs, and painted clay pots for the fair’s new competition, “Farm Fun Planter Pots …”

There Were Awards Galore at the law enforcement appreciation dinner hosted by the NevCity Elks Lodge #518. Among those receiving plaques from leadership of their respective departments were: Sergeant Michael Vingom, Correctional Officer Darrick Cossairt, and Legal Office Assistant Heather Cruddas from the NevCo Sheriff’s Office; Deputy District Attorney Casey Ayer from the District Attorney’s Office; and Senior Legal Office Assistant Darsi Gaines, Juvenile Hall Officer Kyle Kenney, and Deputy Probation Officer Josh Browning from the NevCo Probation Department …

A Quote a little more cerebral than “Sam I Am” from Dr. Seuss: “Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind …”

Master mind over matter and send your news to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com. You know you’ve been meaning to …