Lorraine’s Lowdown: Penn Valley now home to the Haggin Cup winner

Hot Hooves. Monk, a 17-year-old Arabian, won the Haggin Cup in last month’s Western States Trail Ride (aka: Tevis Cup). The Haggin Cup is awarded to the horse that finishes in the Top 10 AND in the best condition after the 100-mile endurance ride from Tahoe to Auburn. Monk lives with his owner, Chris Martin, on a ranch in Penn Valley. Chris does all the training and conditioning of Monk, although a veterinarian rode Monk in the Tevis Cup…

Monk Is an Equine Star. He’s only the second horse in history to finish in the Tevis Top 10 five times in a row. Monk has competed in endurance races all over the world, including the 2012 President’s Cup in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. Monk has racked up more than 3,000 endurance miles, has his own Facebook page (X-FEI Redhorse) and is nominated for the American Endurance Ride Conference Hall of Fame. Says proud owner Chris, “He’s done a lot, and his career is not close to being over…”

Cheaper Than a Gym Membership. Lift, load, transport, and stack firewood for a more svelte you while helping Gold Country Community Services provide fireplace fuel to needy seniors. From 9 a.m. to noon on three Saturdays (9/28, 10/5, and 11/2), show up at the 12503 Brunswick Road firewood storage yard – with a truck if you have one – and get a workout for a good cause. “We look forward to the community joining our efforts to deliver firewood this season,” says Executive Director Janeth Marroletti, “as we continue our mission of keeping local seniors warm since 1979…”

The Famous Marching Presidents will do what the name says they do during tomorrow’s 2 p.m. Constitution Day Parade, the 54th iteration of the procession down NevCity’s Broad Street. The iconic group is the brainchild of council member David ”Sparky Sez” Parker, who in 1988 recruited friends to march in the parade and portray different presidents. Karen Boettcher, seeing her beau Frank Chizek prepare for the parade, gathered several friends and crashed the all-male group. Thus the first First Ladies brought their civilizing influence and sense of grandeur to the event … Postscript: Frank and Karen were married 31 years ago and continue the tradition each year as President Grover and First Lady Frances Cleveland …

The Translation in Braille beneath the girls’ restroom sign at a local establishment is not literal, but instead states, “Girls Rule.” Au contraire, the Braille translation at the boys’ restroom reads, “Boys Drool.” A loyal reader notes there are signs translated into Braille at airports, including “Pilots’ Lounge.” Should we worry that pilots might need Braille translations …?

At 1849 Brewing Company (1849BrewingCo.com), you can drink an “Ale for ALS.” The pub is serving a special brew concocted by owner/brewmaster Jennifer Talley, who uses a unique hop blend created exclusively for brewers participating in the fundraiser. One dollar from the sale of each specially-brewed beer goes to the ALS Therapy Development Institute, which helps fund research and treatments for ALS, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease (a4a.ALS.net). Finding a cure is dear to Jennifer’s heart: “I’ve known friends who suffered from the disease, and my children’s grandmother died from it …”

BTW, the folks who awarded Jennifer a full scholarship in 1955 to the Siebel Institute of Brewing Technology in her hometown of Chicago were prescient. Jennifer has won more than 20 medals at the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup …

Bob and Naomi Schmitt hosted exchange students for many years, so naturally their most recent vacation included visits to three of their adopted family members. Bob and Naomi flew to Denmark to visit their Danish “daughter” Stephanie and her family. A stop in Norway reconnected the couple with their Norwegian “daughter” Ingrid, where they also attended the wedding of Ingrid’s parents. Finally, our intrepid and generous pair trekked to Sicily for a visit with their Italian “son” Basilio and his family. Says Bob, “They may have been exchange students on paper, but in our hearts they became family…”

Nominations for Best Vanity Plate keep coming in. Here are this week’s entries…

Cindi Anderson sports AS GWHY on her red 1982 Toyota pickup. People guess the first letters refer to “Alta Sierra” and then they ask, “What does the rest mean?” Nope. It’s an acronym of the married names Cindi has had, listed current to oldest: Anderson, Stringham, Griffith, Worthington, Hale, and Young. “Yes, I was married five times between 1976 and 1991. The longest marriage was three years, and the shortest was five months,” explains Cindi, who adds with a wink, “I’m done walking down any more aisles…”

Then There Is RACTSAL, submitted by Ed Thomas. Ed says it stands for Last Car. Ed explains, “I spelled it backwards because I wanted people to puzzle over it…”

Congratulations to Stan Gorrell as he celebrates 40 years with Hooper & Weaver Mortuary. Stan does whatever it takes to make serene and beautiful the final resting place of so many of our family members and friends. General Manager Debbie Prisk Olsen says, “We all want to thank Stan for being a faithful, dependable employee for four decades…”

Seek Success, Avoid Bureaucracy. Admiral Hyman Rickover, the man who built the first nuclear submarine, knew to keep his head down and fly – er, dive – under the radar. He explained, “One of the most wonderful things that happened in our Nautilus program was that everybody knew it was going to fail, so they left us completely alone and we were able to do the job …”

Say yes to success and send your fun community news to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.