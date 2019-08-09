Lorraine’s Lowdown: More cowbell, please

After Dozens of Miniature Cowbells were distributed at the VIP breakfast and opening ceremonies of the Nevada County Fair, it sounded like the Swiss Alps as the tinkling of bells echoed across the grounds …

Why Just Sell Corn when you can also dress up as an ear of corn? The answer was obvious to Linda Valdes working the Grass Valley Host Lions Club booth on Treat Street …

Serious People Carrying Clipboards were conferring at the fairgrounds, so naturally I flitted over to ask if I could take their survey and win prizes. NevCo Environmental Health Program Manager Randall Yun explained the group was inspecting the fair’s 48 food booths, and added, “Your prize is you won’t get food poisoning …!”

The 50-strong Forever Young Senior Chorus performs at 11 a.m. tomorrow on the fair’s Pine Tree Stage under the direction of Colleen Bond (Colleen runs the Helping Hands adult respite care facility in Penn Valley). The chorus has suffered some heartbreaking losses of late. Group founder Cynthia Schuetz (former director of the NevCo Falls Prevention Coalition) passed away July 30 after a seven-month battle with brain cancer. Because Cynthia loved to travel to Africa, the chorus will perform the song “Africa” and dedicate it to her memory …

Another Blow: Annabelle Robbins, a chorus member who had taken over many of Cynthia’s duties, was walking in downtown GeeVee and was hit by a car. She is hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries, and we all wish Annabelle a speedy recovery and return to the stage. Chorus veterans welcome new members who are 65 or older and available to practice 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Eskaton Village …

The Color Run at National Night Out is always exhilarating — just ask GeeVee Police Chief Alex Gammelgard, who came away looking like a multi-colored avatar. This year’s event at NevCity’s Pioneer Park also included McGruff the Crime Dog, who loves to give bunny ears to young fans …

Twice the Fun. Congrats to the uber-happily married Nick (tired yesterday and re-tired today) and Cathy Whittlesey (NevCity Chamber Doyen) as they celebrate 50 years of wedded bliss. Around the same time, break out the fire extinguishers as Nick blows out 70 birthday candles …

Terry and Liz McAteer served a rambunctious and ravenous crowd at a crawdad feed at the McAteer’s Cascade Shores cabin (hand-built by Terry himself and a friend 37 years ago). The din’s main course was flown in from Louisiana. The gracious hosts spread out the food fixin’s on a long table, and when guests were done licking their lips and fingers, Terry and Liz rolled up shells and all in the table cover for an easy clean-up. Just like it’s done down South! Then there was Liz’s delish home-made limoncello …

Little Town Reaped Big Money at its BBQ chicken dinner fundraiser and silent auction, as the event netted $8,000 for the volunteer Washington Fire Department. Donations from the Korkiss, Nance and Tracy families, Washington Hotel, Washington General Store, River Rest Resort, and Lei Lotus helped underwrite the event. Plus, SPD Markets donated 800 chicken drumsticks and 460 thighs, which helped volunteers serve nearly 450 dinners instead of the 300 served last year …

About 100 Visitors from Vallejo and Crockett attend the annual Washington fundraiser each year. A dozen of them are firefighters who don aprons and spatulas to BBQ all that chicken. Washington Fire Chief Mike Stewart says the generous out-of-towners have been coordinating their vacations around the event ever since they discovered the area during an OHV expedition in 2006. “I want to thank them profusely,” Mike says. “We wouldn’t be able to do it without them …”

You Can’t Fix Stupid. Thirteen cars were recently towed and nine others ticketed by the California Highway Patrol for parking illegally near the South Yuba River. Good news: of those towed, only three owners live locally and of those ticketed, only two are locals. CHP Lt. George Steffenson says, “When people park illegally on the sidewalk, it forces others to walk in the road. It inhibits access for first responders. And it obstructs people in wheelchairs or others with disabilities who want to enjoy the river. It’s just not right …”

Sue Gill and Sandy “Jake” Jacobson hosted a going away party for their nephew, and combined it with a special five-year-old’s birthday party (Sue made chocolate cupcakes from scratch!). Young and young-at-heart got competitive during the highlight of the bash: shooting paint ball rounds at a piñata making its way down the zip line that stretches across the property and nearly into the lake. Only Jake, GeeVee’s former parks director and recently-retired exec of Gold Country Community Services, could have envisioned the paint ball carnage. And then chose to do it anyway …

More than 200 Mine, Wine, and Dine guests mingled, ate, and danced in the exact spot the influential Bourn family entertained at the Empire Mine during the late 1800s. The Bourn’s cottage was open for tours at the third annual fundraiser which reaped more than $10,000 for the nonprofit Empire Mine Park Association. In addition, John Miller at Intero Real Estate donated two seven-day vacations at a Mexican luxury resort and spa that fetched $5,200 during the live auction. Proceeds benefit park projects such as a $100,000 new roof on the clubhouse …

Absolutely 100 Percent True: You don’t know how good you feel until you feel bad …

You can stretch the truth (as long as my editors don’t notice) when you send your news to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com. Editor’s note: We do notice.