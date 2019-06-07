Lorraine’s Lowdown: Honoring those who protect and serve

Best of the Best. Current and retired law enforcement officers will be honored at a June 21 dinner at the NevCity Elks Lodge. One and all are welcome (NevadaCityElks.com) if $15 reservations are made by Wednesday.

Among this year’s honorees is Grass Valley Police Department Officer of the Year Sara Perry, an eight-year veteran of the department and school resource officer at Silver Springs Continuation High School. Sara is involved in many youth organizations, and often provides life-saving Driving-Under-the-Influence education. No wonder she was nominated for the award by her peers …

Dreams Do Come True. Finishing her final year at Nevada Union High School in 1995, Beth Whittlesey wrote her senior project on the art of stained glass. Today, at age 41, Beth is launching a new career as a stained glass artist. She creates designs in the shape of NevCounty, the moonlit Sierra Nevada mountain range, and California, as well as commissioned art. Beth will continue to work as a teacher at NU while she waits for sales of her $40-plus hand-cut “Nevada County Glassworks” creations to skyrocket. The talented artisan is the daughter of Nick (retired) and Cathy (NevCity Chamber of Commerce executive director) Whittlesey, and Beth’s creations will be sold at the chamber office (thanks, Mom!) …

Cathy Whittlesey is enjoying her own dream-come-true career. She began working at the chamber in 1970 as a secretary. “We did some events, of course, but nothing like we do these days,” says Cathy. She has been chamber head honcho since 1984, overseeing a staff of two and a volunteer army of 122. Cathy and her team are gearing up for the 28th annual Summer Nights street festival July 17, 24, and 31 …

It’s an Odd-numbered Year, so GeeVee will host this year’s Fourth of July parade. The colorful convoy will work its way through downtown beginning at 11 a.m., but there will be no shotgun start. This year’s theme is “Hats Off to Nevada County” (applications at GrassValleyChamber.com) and the entry deadline is Friday …

Cruising the Rhine River. Curt Motola and Karen Winguth of NevCity missed all the local rain and thunderstorms during their 14-day Viking Cruise from Basel, Switzerland to Amsterdam. Karen reports, “Floating down the calm river, seeing beautiful towns on the water front and countless castles on the hillsides, was so wonderful.” Curt favored the Marksburg Castle near Braubach, Germany: “Of the 40 hill castles along this section of the Rhine, this castle is the only one never destroyed …”

Tom and Nancy Baldwin of Lake Wildwood celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary and Nancy’s 81st birthday with loving hugs, tears of joy, and a beautiful bouquet from daughter Michelle Ellis of Sacramento (the youngest of their five grown children). Tom and Nancy have lived in Lake Wildwood for 16 years, where Nancy enjoys playing Canasta, swimming, and sewing — she makes clothing and bedding for their 17 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tom, a member of the Knights of Columbus, enjoys golfing at the lovely Lake Wildwood course …

Ain’t It the Truth: Sometimes trouble flows away like water off a duck’s back. Sometimes trouble sticks like Velcro …

Tree Man in the Times. Tim the Tree Man (Certified Arborist Tim Murphy of NevCity) was interviewed by reporters from the New York Times for more than two hours. They printed just 21 words. The news article was about the shortage of tree climbers, a scarcity made worse by PG&E’s efforts to prevent wildfires such as the Camp Fire. Tim is quoted as saying, “We’ve had a solid crew for a long time. PG&E’s taken them. I’m one climber away from being out of business.” Not true! “I’m tickled to be in the Times, but they got it wrong,” says Tim, a spry 62-year-old. “Although there is a shortage of workers, we are booking jobs into December. I’m training ground workers to climb. And after an eight-year hiatus, I’ve started climbing again so we can meet our customers’ needs. …”

A Half-century Apart. Lena Kellermann graduates from Nevada Union this morning exactly 50 years after her grandmother Terry Ferguson donned cap and gown at NU. Terry, Realtor and owner of Mitchell Real Estate, noticed the coincidence as she began helping organize her 50th class reunion. Best wishes to Lena as she embarks on her college career at UC Santa Barbara …

I’m Sure It’s Posted many places, but I’m reminded of the valuable lesson each time I enter or leave Paulette’s Country Kitchen. The sign behind the restaurant’s cash register reads, “It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice …”

More Than 500 people flooded the restaurant on its 30th anniversary last Saturday. Congratulations to co-owners Paulette and John Rickard! Did you know the NU Choir performs there each December and June, on the Tuesday morning before the end of the first semester and again before the end of the school year …?

Hitting the Links. The annual Junior Golf Clinic, open to boys and girls ages seven to 14, is scheduled June 17-19 at the Nevada County Country Club (NevadaCountyGolf.com). “Learning golf at this age not only gets you into a sport of a lifetime, but teaches you a lot about life in general,” says Club Pro/Manager Kelly Runkle, who urges parents to register kids before the clinic sells out. “The week is about fun and trying to get kids involved in a great sport.” Over the past 22 years, the clinic has helped more than 1,100 kids learn how to swing, putt, chip and pitch…

So True. “The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart.” – Author, political activist, and lecturer Helen Keller (1880-1968) …

