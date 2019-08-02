Lorraine’s Lowdown: Great Dane gets dream gig

Olaf Is 210 Pounds of love and encouragement. The 5-year-old certified therapy dog makes the rounds of assisted living centers, plus family and juvenile courts. His retired California Highway Patrol officer owner, Cindy Morgan, decided a year ago her Great Dane-Mastiff mix would be a soothing therapy dog (Facebook: Olaf Mastadane). He passed the training and three-part testing process with ease. “Olaf is very gentle and unflappable,” says Cindy. “It’s a dream job for him. He’s good around equipment and despite his size, he can weave his way around wheel chairs and oxygen machines …”

Kathie Floyd was enjoying her usual walk along Ridge Road when she tripped on a buckled section of sidewalk. Literal and painful face plant! Guardian angel Troy Sidebottom, the 42-year-old owner of All Phase Land Clearing, was driving by and stopped to help. He gathered Kathie’s things and drove her to her Morgan Ranch home. “I gave her a sweatshirt to help stanch the flow of blood pouring from her mouth,” recalls Troy. “She looked like Angelina Jolie with those swollen lips …”

“It Was an Abrupt End to my walk,” states Kathie, 68. “I landed on my nose and chin, and my lip was split totally open.” Kathie’s son took her to the emergency room, where she received about 10 stitches. Turns out, this encounter was not the first between Kathie and Troy. Kathie and her late husband Sam headed Abundant Life Community Church for nearly four decades, and Troy sometimes attended that church with his extended family when he just a little boy …

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony was limited in both scope and verbiage as he declined 200 times to discuss what he deemed outside the purview of his 180-page report. KNCO News Director Geoff Flynn likened it to parents trying to get involved in their teenager’s life, but receiving only grunts such as “Fine” and “Whatever.” Geoff notes, “Finally the exasperated parent asks, ‘Can you ever answer with more than one word?’ and the teen replies, ‘No …’”

George Chileski celebrated his 78th birthday with his darling wife Karen and 400 of his closest friends. George was among Grass Valley Sportsmen’s Club members who cut, barbecued, and served 500 pounds of steak at their 44th annual Steak Feed. Married more than 33 years, the devoted couple loves fun in the sun and routinely visits Cabo San Lucas for fishing expeditions. George still enjoys weekly poker games with the guys after more than 10 years. “Luckily, I’ve learned when to hold’em,” says George, “and I’ve unfortunately learned the hard way when to fold’em …”

More Birthdays Curt Motola, affectionately called St. Curtola because of his generous nature – celebrated his 70th birthday about the same time his Banner Mountain neighbor Terry Williams celebrated hers. Meanwhile, Leafguard Gutter Baron Ray Byers observed his 65th birthday at Bullards Bar Lake with wife Maria Byers Ramos, who was happy to take a break from the kitchens at Kane’s and Maria’s restaurants …

Amber Fackrell is a talented teen who paints unique art. The Nevada Union High School senior creates one-of-a-kind hand-painted cutting boards, coasters, jewelry, clocks, and more. Amber sells her creations and also donates to charity auctions (Facebook: Amber’s Crafty Things). She started with an art elective class, refined her painting technique, and began selling pieces at local craft fairs. Says Amber, “I create abstract flow art because it’s calming and much better than sitting in front of a TV or doing ‘normal’ high schooler things …”

The Dance Arts are in the spotlight 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Gold Country World Dance Showcase. The showcase outgrew the local restaurants at which the event was staged the past five years; the Nevada Theatre became its home this year. Info: 831-331-3714. Dancers perform many dance modalities: Salsa, Middle Eastern Belly Dance, Hula, Classical Indian, and more. Says organizer Colleen Carson, “There are no auditions and each show is different. We are always looking for new performers for future shows …”

The Native Sons of the Golden West is dedicated to preserving the history of California, and there will be two local historical dedications tomorrow. The Willo Steakhouse ceremony, scheduled at 3:30, is organized by the Native Sons of the Golden West Hydraulic Parlor #56. Generations of locals and visitors from around the world have enjoyed The Willo for more than 50 years. Hydraulic Parlor Treasurer Gary Miller says, “After the dedication, everyone is invited to join the no-host social hour …”

Another Dedication will take place around noon in the 600 block of Idaho-Maryland Road. The roadside monument will honor the Eureka-Idaho-Maryland Vein of the Idaho Maryland Mine. The Junior Order of the Grass Valley Quartz Parlor #48, called “The Curly Bears,” built the monument. Tomorrow will mark the first time a Native Sons’ dedication will be led by teenagers. Senior advisor Jedidiah Watson explains, “The club has been meeting at the Empire Mine to discuss state and local history, and has also taken trips to historical hot spots such as Murphys and Sonora …”

New Members of the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce include the Oct. 18-19 Nevada County All Veterans Stand Down managed by Melise Munroe; and Century 21 Cornerstone Realty Realtor Shawna Grande …

Many Political Candidates make promises they can’t keep. Pianist, author, and actor Oscar Levant (1906-1972) summed it up this way: “A politician is a man who will double-cross that bridge when he comes to it…”

I promise no double-speak if you’ll send your morsels to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com