Lorraine’s Lowdown: Getting close to toy time

The American Legion celebrates 100 years this year, and so does local American Legion Post 130. To honor its century of supporting veterans, our community, and our country, Post 130 will throw a dinner party Nov. 2. Congressional honors will be presented to a dozen WWII veterans, and poignant video interviews with other veterans will be part of the evening’s program. Reservations by Oct. 14 are encouraged (http://www.GVLegionPost130.org).

“It’s hard to fathom that little Nevada County on the opposite side of the globe from Europe would be one of the first posts formed after World War One,” says Post 130 Adjutant Mike Hauser. “The country we love asked us to defend her. We honor those who stepped up…”

When KNCO 830AM went off the air during PG&E’s public safety power shut off last week, morning show personality Tom Fitzsimmons wondered why the station doesn’t have a back-up generator. Tom knows the station used to have one in the 1990s, because he remembers cross-country skiing in powder up to his knees to get to and start the generator that powered the KNCO transmitter. Tom had just started at the radio station. “I was a part-time sportscaster making minimum wage in 1995,” says Tom, “and that’s what I was paid to go fire up that generator…”

The Irony: Tom says the radio station’s old generator was a gift from PG&E as a “thank you” for the station’s wall-to-wall coverage of the 1988 49er Fire. PG&E giveth and taketh away…

Organizer Thom Staser is drumming up support for the 28th Annual Nevada County Food and Toy Run scheduled Saturday, Dec. 14. T-shirts and commemorative pins are available for purchase individually or as part of sponsorship packages (http://www.ToyRun.org). The Toy Run draws thousands of motorcyclists who donate food, toys, and cash to make a difference in a child’s life at a special time of year. “The best thing this year might be First Lady Melania Trump riding on the back of my bike,” says Thom. “I’ve been in contact with her staff at the White House. They haven’t said ‘No,’ so I’m hopeful…”

Thom Has Been Told on more than one occasion that his ideas are “cray cray,” but he’s also been known to pull off a few of his crazy schemes…

The Bear Yuba Land Trust presented awards at its fundraising gala to two supporters vital to the nonprofit’s mission to protect and defend open spaces and wild places. Neil Robinson was presented the William Nickerl Award for Conservation Leadership. Neil is partnering with the land trust to establish an agricultural easement on a significant portion of the 3,000-acre Robinson Ranch, one of 12 original ranches in NevCounty in the 1800s. Congratulations also go to GeeVee City Manager Tim Kiser, who won the John Skinner Sierra Outdoors Award. Tim was honored for his work on the Wolf Creek Trail and improvements to non-motorized transportation routes…

The “Marking the Moment” Collection of NevCity artist Lisa Deniz (http://www.LisaDeniz.com) is showcased at the Lucchesi Winery Tasting Room through October. There will be an Artist Reception Oct. 11, plus Lisa’s display is Location #12 on this year’s Center for the Arts Open Studios Tour. Lisa, a 1987 Nevada Union High School Graduate who has become well-known in the upper echelons of the art world, creates metal- and infused-glass sculptures, encaustics, paintings, clay creations, feather jewelry, and a Boho woven line. Lisa derives inspiration from her 98-year-old grandmother, who sometimes plays the piano while Lisa creates her extraordinary artwork….

Service Clubs Are Serving Oct. 6 at the Lake Wildwood Golf Course. The Rotary Club of Penn Valley and Penn Valley Hi-Graders Lions Club will join forces to raise money for local youth programs such as Little League, NEO, and scholarships. Rotary and Lions Club members are soliciting pledges that will translate into donations once scorecards are tallied at the end of 18 holes…

Ladies of the Lake are laughing, learning, and loving taking informal Spanish dance classes at the Lake Wildwood Community Center. Instructor Ronnie McKee, who is experienced with Sevillanas and Flamenco dance techniques, has donated her time and expertise at the thrice-weekly lessons. Students learn Sevillanas and Tangos Flamencos and even wear traditional Feria and Gypsy dresses. En route to a vacation in Spain, Ronnie said, “Teaching these dance forms is highly rewarding. The ladies dance beautifully and learn more every day. Working with them is a privilege…”

Ally Hicks, one of Ronnie’s grateful dance students, adds, “Muchas gracias, Ronnie…!”

Nevada City Engineering is celebrating 40 years of land planning and infrastructure project development. It was founded by Ken Baker and Tom Lott in December 1978, and the firm is now headed by John Baker, son of Ken and Kay Baker. At a recent party officially marking John’s ascent to principal partner, Andy Cassano was also honored for an illustrious 50-year career that dates back to 1969 when Andy was hired by Ken …

