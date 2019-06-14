Lorraine’s Lowdown: Fun tempered by passing of friend

Our Usually Happy Hamlet is grieving after the unexpected passing of 62-year-old radio DJ superstar George Rath. Rest in Peas, George. Meanwhile, flowers are blooming, summer camps are welcoming children, and softball leagues are in full swing. There is a season and a time to every purpose …

Looking Up. The gateway to Grass Valley at South Auburn and Neal Streets is undergoing a very vertical face lift. The sign is 20-feet tall, and the 15-foot bell tower houses an historic fire station bell. The design is the brainchild of local Wallis Design Studio Architects. Owner Robert Wallis says, “That bell was rung to call volunteer firefighters to fires in this city a century ago.” GeeVee Mayor Lisa Swarthout adds, “It’s significant that our new welcome sign is also a monument to fallen firefighters …”

Happy 48th Anniversary to the 70-piece Nevada County Concert Band, famous for its classical, jazz, folk, film, and popular music performances. All concerts are free! Concert number two of four this season is June 23 at NevCity’s Pioneer Park. Bring a lawn chair and picnic dinner, or visit the hot dog or ice cream vendors. Also, please bring a few bucks so you’re ready when this worthy nonprofit passes the hat. The concert theme is “To the 9s.” As conductor Cheryl Woldseth explains, “Lots of significant events, musical and otherwise, happened in a ‘9 year …”

Back in the Day, we used to joke that a junk car with weeds growing around it was considered landscaping. Not so much nowadays. Here’s a chance to dispose of old tires that would otherwise cost you $$$ at the landfill. Monday through Friday this week, there is a free Tire Amnesty Event. Dispose of up to nine non-commercial tires without rims at various locations across NevCo. More info at 530-265-1467 …

Sammie’s Friends has organized an adopt-a-thon 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 22 at Kmart. You can earn “Shop Your Way” purchasing points at the store if you adopt a dog or cat. For every $20 you spend in Kmart, you’ll be entered in a raffle drawing for a 55-inch Panasonic television. You can also buy raffle tickets for a gas BBQ grill and enjoy $1 hot dogs, and all proceeds benefit Sammie’s Friends …

Kmart Manager Curt Hoisington says his store has been hosting community events almost every weekend since the beginning of the year. Among the goals? Ensure locals know their Kmart store is here to stay, despite the bankruptcy of its parent company Sears Holding Company. Curt says, “We’re definitely not closing, I know people rely on us to have certain items, and we will have them again as we emerge from bankruptcy and get things back in stock …”

There’s At Least one other time capsule in town. People remember this one so it won’t be dug up and tossed into a rock crusher. The time capsule at the Sierra College-Nevada County Campus was sealed August 17, 1996, the day the first classes were convened at the new campus. College officials even have a secret list of what’s buried within the container (short spoiler: memorabilia include a chunk of quartz with gold and 1996 Student Handbook). The capsule is waiting patiently to be unearthed April 25, 2026, which will mark the 30th anniversary of the campus and the 175th anniversary of the incorporation of Nevada County …

Do You Know anyone who chooses to lie, even when the truth would do just as well? It’s ironic how they repeat phrases such as, “Truth be told …” and “Believe me …”

Great Minds Think Alike. “Dog Days of Summer” is the theme for this year’s Paw and Order dinner, the Sept. 13 fundraiser sponsored by the Rüdiger Foundation in support of our three local K9 cops. That same theme graces the cover of BriarPatch Food Co-op’s most recent quarterly newsletter, “The Vine.” BriarPatch General Manager Chris Maher takes the dog theme even one step further. Instead of his usual head shot accompanying his editorial missive, he inserted Ralph, the piano-playing dog from the Muppets. “I’ve been told we look alike,” says Chris …

The Rüdiger Foundation’s poster promoting its September fundraiser shows our local K9 officers staring up at Sirius, the Dog Star constellation. It’s another masterpiece by local illustrator Jerianne Van Dijk, known for her whimsical art creations. Rudiger Founding President Joey Jordan, a former BriarPatch Board Member, says she applauds Ralph’s/Chris’s mission to provide healthy products and keep our community thrivin’, and jivin.’ Joey adds, “Ralph can play the piano, but Rüdiger, Kano, and Miro can take a bite out of crime …”

A Trip to Oahu to visit their son serving in the U.S. Navy used to be their favorite vacation, until David and Karen Kipp of GeeVee rented a houseboat for a week on Lake Shasta. You might almost believe Karen when she says all the couple did was chillax. But then she admits the couple did some fishing, swimming, rafting around the coves, hiking, looking for wildlife, motoring around the lake, reading magazines, sunbathing, and barbecuing on the full-size Weber on the boat. “Really,” insists Karen, “we just relaxed …”

Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park, a rare archaeological site reflecting Native American life in the historic era, is a jewel-in-the-very-rough in our own backyard. At the June 20 meeting of the NevCo Historical Society (NevadaCountyHistory.com), local archeologists Mark Selverston and Chris Ward will discuss their research at Malakoff. The 7 p.m., one-hour presentation is free, followed by refreshments of no particular historical value …

Anonymous Musings about where we’re headed: “The future is the culmination of many nows” and “I know not what the future holds, but I know who holds the future…”

