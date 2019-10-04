Lorraine’s Lowdown: Anniversary edition

It’s Hard to Believe this is the one-year anniversary of this silly column I affectionately call “Lorraine’s Lowdown.” It has been my honor to present the positive that pervades our humble hamlet. I couldn’t do it without everyone who has emailed their tidbits to me. Thank you …

Everyone Complains about the housing shortage. Habitat for Humanity helps put families in homes. At the NevCo H4H’s Street of Dreams fundraising dinner, families who contributed sweat equity and earned housing gave emotional speeches about loss, homelessness and hopelessness, and finally, triumph. H4H has completed 37 houses in NevCo, and homes #38 and #39 are under construction. The live and silent auction, dinner, and generous giving raised enough money to complete an entire home …

Among Street of Dreams dinner guests offering to help were Ray Byers Sr., who pledged to put a roof on a future home — materials plus labor. He was then one-upped by son Ray Byers Jr., who promised to install a solar system on that roof …

Another Mural is in the offing for downtown GeeVee on the west wall of Sourdough & Co on Neal St. The mural — to be reviewed by the NevCo Historical Society this week — will feature famed Gold Rush era dancer and early reformist Lola Montez. MEC Builds, Inc. owner Haven Caravelli is sponsoring the mural, Hills Flat Lumber has generously offered to pay for paint and materials, and local artist Usula X. Young is the designer and painter …

Hot Stuff. Mimi Simmons coordinated the 28th annual Century 21 Cornerstone Realty NevCity Chamber of Commerce Mixer and Chili Cook-off Competition. That name is a mouthful, and so were the tastings of spicy chili. Guests voted for favorites, who won cash prizes. C21 Cornerstone Realty’s Penn Valley office was the top vote-getter ($300), followed by First American Title Company ($200), and the Law Office of Beau Mayfield and family ($100). In addition to chili tasting, Mimi and crew served up 200 hamburgers and hotdogs, wine from Pilot Peak Winery, and live music …

Behind-the-scenes Drama included a pot of chili that upended in the contestant’s car en route to the competition (the delightful dish could not be salvaged) and a chef who had to be rushed to the hospital instead of the chili cook-off (he was OK). The ever-optimistic and bubbly Mimi handled it all with aplomb and flair. The former co-owner of C21 Cornerstone is now a Broker/Realtor there. But those close to her know Mimi’s real title is Head Cheerleader …

What’s Your Reply? Hard-working contractor Mike Brown says he receives one of two dissimilar responses whenever he suggests an 8 a.m. appointment: either “Why so early?” or “Why so late …?”

Bottles Lovingly Emptied during wine tastings at the Sierra Starr Winery Tasting Room no longer need corks – so corks are recycled and turned into shoe parts! ReCORK is North America’s largest cork recycler with a network of thousands of partners such as Sierra Starr Winery (SierraStarr.com). The recycled wine corks are ground up – more than 75 million to date – and the SOLE division of ReCORK turns the recycled cork into sandal soles. “We also invite people to drop off at our recycling box their corks from home,” says Anne Starr, who owns Sierra Starr Vineyards with husband Phil and son Jack. “In addition to the health benefits of wine, now there are environmental benefits …!”

Congratulations to Deb Plass, taking a break as Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital to spend more time with family (and a new grandbaby next month)! Deb has worked at SNMH on and off for nearly 17 years since starting there in the 1990s as a nurse/recruiter/educator. “I have several job options that I’m exploring, both internal and external to Dignity Health,” Deb says. “We have a great hospital that I trust with the care of myself and my family. I will continue to support SNMH through the Hospital Foundation and other community efforts …”

NEO, one of NevCo’s most-active youth organizations, served 650 kids at its youth center last year. You can help the nonprofit keep its programs free for all youth by running or walking in NEO’s Empire Challenge Oct. 12 (NEOYouthCenter.org). Running four miles or strolling two miles with friends and family amid the exquisite beauty of our Empire Mine State Historic Park – now THAT’s a Fun Fundraiser …

More Family Secrets from anonymous friends and neighbors: “When my two sisters get together, it’s as if matter and anti-matter are in the same room and the entire universe is in jeopardy …”

United Way hosts its Grills & Grilles fundraiser Oct. 19, and Executive Director Megan Timpany tells me, “Registration for the various competitions is still open!” (UWNC.org). The event at Western Gateway Park features its name sake BBQ competition and car and motorcycle show, plus a disc golf tournament, vendors, expanded children’s play area, plus live performances by the band Grease, Grit and Grime. The nonprofit moved the date this year from August to October, hoping for more pleasant weather…

Historical Origin Unclear, but often attributed to Winston Churchill trying to rally the British during World War II: “If you’re going through hell, keep going…!”

Stay on The Good Side by contributing your fun news at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.