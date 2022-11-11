Lorraine’s Lowdown is back! This column will be published every other week instead of weekly until I remember again how to “adult” and meet deadlines…

GeeVee Mayor Ben Aguilar knelt down to test the water temperature in one of two new swimming pools during the ribbon cutting at Memorial Park’s aquatic center. Council member Hilary Hodge gave Ben a nudge, and in he went. Did he know beforehand that it’s a tradition the mayor is pushed into the pool to inaugurate its use? Ben was indeed prepared with water shoes and his diving form was perfect, but he’s hush-hush about the splish-splash. “Either way, I was not missing an opportunity to go swimming in the new pool,” Ben tells me. “On a cool fall day, it’s always nice to take a dip in a perfectly-heated, newly-constructed pool. Getting out is the problem…”

Luckily the swimming pool was a balmy 80 degrees when Grass Valley Mayor Ben Aguilar was gently pushed into the pool by fellow council member Hilary Hodge at the ribbon cutting of the new Memorial Park aquatic center. (Many thanks to Nevada County CEO Alison Lehman for the outstanding photo!).

Photo: Courtesy photo

Guitarist Dominic Stepanian Has Performed in many European countries, plus countless sold-out shows and prestigious music festivals across the US. Yet the humble NevCo native is most excited to perform at the Nevada Theater 8PM Sat. Nov. 19 (Info at http://www.LeGacyPresents.com ). “I’m very much looking forward to sitting on that historic stage,” Dom says. “And to do it all beside my mom, you can’t beat that!” Dom and his mother Kris Stepanian will perform their new collection of music during an evening dubbed “A Magical Musical Night.” Kris, who is an accomplished singer/actress with a wide repertoire, may be most recognized as the beautiful woman with long, flowing locks who sings the National Anthem at almost every important local event. She is a proud mama. “Dominic is a very gifted and skilled musician who plays with an old soul. Despite all the incredible places he has performed, he is sure none will come as close to his heart as performing with me at the iconic Nevada Theater,” says Kris. “Home is where the heart is…!”

Dominic Stepanian and his mother Kris Stepanian will perform at the LeGacy Presents production of “A Magical Musical Night” at the Nevada Theater 8PM Sat. Nov. 19.

Photo: Lorraine Jewett

Kris Has Fond Memories of the Nevada Theater, including when Motley Crue played there when she was just 11-years-old. “I will never forget how nice Mick Mars was backstage,” Kris recalls. “I tagged along with my brother Brian, since he was helping head the band’s fan club. Before the show, Tommy Lee even let Brian play his drums when they were rehearsing at Lyman Gilmore School. Good times…!”

Guitarist Dominic Stepanian, who has played to sold out shows across America and Europe, will perform Nov. 19 at the Nevada Theater with his mother Kris Stepanian and Dave and the Cool Beans Trio.

Photo: Courtesy photo

Jet-setters with Generosity. You may have seen those Mercedes Benz 300SL Gullwings and Roadsters in NevCity last month; here’s the rest of the story. More than 100 participants from the US and Canada joined the resort-to-resort rally called the “2022 300SL Classic,” organized by the nonprofit 300SL Foundation. “We were based at Northstar in Truckee for four days of touring, and the ride from there through Graeagle to Nevada City was especially fun because of the challenging roads,” says Foundation Director/Treasurer Craig McLaughlin. Those 300SL lovers show their appreciation for the towns they visit with generous donations. At their brunch in NevCity, they donated $2,000 to the Nevada County Law Enforcement & Fire Protection Council and another $2,000 to Bright Futures for Youth. In Paradise, they donated more than $60,000 to that fire-ravaged community…

Owners of these rare, vintage Mercedes Benz 300SL Gullwings and Roadsters pay $9,500 to participate in each four-day rally hosted by the nonprofit 300SL Foundation. Depending on its condition, each vehicle is worth between $1 and $5 million.

Photo: Lorraine Jewett

Congrats to the Winners of the 2022 Bear Yuba Land Trust Conservation Awards to be presented at the Gratitude Breakfast next Saturday. Bill and Anna Trabucco will be honored for their Conservation Leadership, Jesse Locks for Outdoor Recreation, Briar Patch Food Co-op is the year’s top Business Supporter, CAL FIRE takes home the Partner Award, and Cathy Scott is Volunteer of the Year…

Estela Guillen is the owner/operator and sole employee of Café Rico at 1110 East Main St. in GeeVee. She’s not only a one-woman show, she’s a one-woman dynamo! Estela works 11 hours a day most days of the week, and takes a day off only on Sundays. But Estela is not in it for the money. “Money is not important,” Estela explains. “It’s important to feel happy.” She grew up in El Salvador, and she serves Salvadoran and Mexican food and drinks at her café. If joy tops money, why is her shop named Café Rico? “Rico has other meanings in Spanish than rich,” explains Estela. “It also means delicious, and it’s easier for little kids to say rico instead of delicioso…”

Estela Guillen doesn’t care about profits as much as she cares about creating delicious baked delicacies, exotic smoothies, and hand-crafted coffees at her Café Rico coffee shop.

Photo: Lorraine Jewett

Overheard at a Karaoke Event: “Everyone claps at the end of a song, but they sometimes clap for different reasons…”

“All My Life, I Prayed to be surrounded by beautiful young women,” admits Randy Young, founder of Young’s Carpet One. As he proudly displays photos of his 11 grandchildren – including six beautiful granddaughters – Randy quips, “I’ve learned my prayers need to be more specific…”

Randy Young always prayed to be surrounded by beautiful young women. His prayers were answered with six granddaughters, four of whom are shown here.

Courtesy Photo

Fun and Talented Tara Osbourn didn’t just embrace the festivities at the GeeVee BrewFest, she created her own dress to celebrate the event. Tara chose fabric featuring hundreds of pop-top beer cans. She also donned oversized glasses, all the better to see those adorable tiny tasting mugs…

Matt and Tara Osbourn enjoyed the Grass Valley BrewFest, and Tara wore a dress she created out of fabric featuring pop-top beer cans.

Photo By: Lorraine Jewett

It Won’t Be an Empty Nest Long. The restaurant Watershed at the Owl has closed on GeeVee’s Mill Street, but downtown is all abuzz about three different restaurateurs making serious inquiries about filling the space. Some local, some out-of-town, some expanding, some starting a new restaurant venture…

“Half of the American People have never read a newspaper. Half never voted… One hopes it is the same half.” – Gore Vidal (1925-2012), novelist, playwright, and actor…

You’re the best half if you’re reading this! Lorraine’s Lowdown would love to hear from you at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com .