Lorraine’s Lowdown: 100 years never looked this good

Surrounded by Family and Friends, Jeanne Strohm celebrated her 100th birthday sporting a tiara and sash that read, “100 Never Looked This Good.” The birthday bash, thrown by Jeanne’s sons Peter and Richard, was a festive affair complete with margaritas and other libations at Maria’s Mexican Restaurant. Some of Jeanne’s great- great-grandchildren attended. Letters were read aloud extolling Jeanne’s virtues and listing the valuable lessons learned from her. Jeanne has lived at Eskaton Village for 16 years (“I just love it here!”) since moving in one year after the senior living center opened. Her tips for a long life? “Start with good genes,” says Jeanne, “then stay active and think positively …”

Many in the Crowd of nearly 30 partygoers were part of the old “Alpha Group” with links to the historic Alpha Hardware stores. Each store, one in Grass Valley and another in Nevada City, was affectionately known as “The Alpha” but some old timers referred to them as “The Alfalfa.” The Grass Valley Alpha Building was built in 1862 using rock from local mines, and the Nevada City store was erected in 1917. The stores sold everything from horse shoes to mining equipment to furniture, and in the 1920s, even groceries …

Phil and Bonnie Easley of GeeVee are mule skinners, which means they own, ride, pack, love, and know just about everything about mules. They perform demonstrations at the Nevada County Fair and Draft Horse Classic. Phil also offers packing clinics at big name events such as Bishop Mule Days. Even more impressive, Bonnie and a friend again won “Best Matched Pairs” in this year’s Mule Days parade, earning first place four of the past five years …

Even Loving Relationships can be plagued by the past. What matters is whether someone brings into the relationship a small carry-on item or bulky baggage …

A Penny for Your Thoughts. Missing from next Saturday’s 12th Annual John Kane Penny Pitch will be, ummm, let’s just call him “Bobby from Chicago.” Urban lore has it that Bobby brought “special” pennies to past Penny Pitches. Were they weighted so Bobby could toss more accurately, or were they just really old pennies that somehow could be tossed in a winning way? We may never know, but we do know Bobby threw the contest and his pennies in the finals one year so that a child could win …

The Penny Pitch, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 29 in front of Kane’s Restaurant, benefits a different charity each year. This year’s recipient is Community Beyond Violence (register to compete at CBV.org). Executive Director Stephanie Fischer says, “The money we receive from this event will ensure we can sustain and expand the services we provide to victims of violence in our community.” Stephanie adds with a wink, “It’s the only time this nonprofit will condone ‘throwing money’ at something …”

You May Have Read in these pages about budding artist Kaydence Smith drawing a portrait of Grass Valley Police Department K9 Kano for officer-handler Evan Butler. Kano is a Malinois, a favorite breed among police K9 programs. The breed is also coveted among civilians. Malinois puppies sold for $1,500 to $2,500 even before their popularity skyrocketed with the theatrical release of John Wick 3. In the movie, a pair of Malinois use their razor-sharp reflexes and phenomenal agility to subdue dozens of armed bad guys with some wicked Dog Fu …

Congratulations to all the athletes, young and old, who competed in the Fourth Annual Sierra Gold Masters, Open, and High School Festival. Last weekend’s track and field meet at Nevada Union High School drew athletes from all over the country …

Grass Valley’s Chamber of Commerce welcomes new members Lefty’s Fry House, owners Chris Duncan and John Cammack, and their famous Fish & Chips; Robert Campbell and his Nevada City-based business GeoSolve Inc., which offers professional environmental, geological, and hydrogeological services; and Butterflies and Roses Cancer Support, a nonprofit headed by Meleesa Pellerino …

Danny Signor had a valid reason for rifling through the wallet of a woman he didn’t know. Her wallet blew off the hood of her car and “exploded on the freeway” in front of him, says Danny. He gathered the scattered contents and discovered her address on her ID. Danny says the “Old Danny” — meaning a “Young Danny” — might have thought twice about returning the wallet. “Now that I’m an adult, I have compassion for folks,” he says. “I wouldn’t want anyone to go through having to cancel credit cards and losing all their things.” The woman was unsure why Danny’s work truck was parked in her driveway when she returned home, and she was thrilled when he delivered her wallet with everything in it. Dependable and decent Danny owns Affordable Stump Grinding (530-559-6876), and his company is both affordable and able to grind stumps to smithereens …

Babysitting as a Business. That’s just one of the topics to be covered at the July 1 Child and Babysitting Safety Certification course sponsored by the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools (NevCo.org). The $35, five-hour course is approved by the American Safety and Health Institute. With that certification card in hand, a former babysitter becomes a Professional Parental Reliever or Freelance Arbiter and Human Relations Controller …

Anonymous: The real measure of your wealth is how much you’d be worth if you lost all your money…

Please send your community news to LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com