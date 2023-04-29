NevCity Was Abuzz last weekend as bride Sonia Wymiarkiewicz walked the “Broad Street Wedding Aisle” accompanied by her Polish father Slawomir, a dozen bridesmaids and groomsmen, the Earles of Newtown band, and 50 guests. The wedding procession marched from the National Hotel to the Methodist Church, and of course, fun-loving locals joined the quintessential Nevada City happening…

Sonia Joined Her Groom Conor Egan at the church, where local Realtor Jay Egan, Conor’s father, officiated the ceremony. Conor’s mother Michele Uppman and Jay have been Nevada County residents for 44 years, and raised sons Conor and Logan here. Sonia and Conor met halfway around the world at a Habitat For Humanity build in the Republic of Malawi in southeastern Africa. The compassionate couple, who lives in North Carolina, hopes to do another foreign Habitat project for their honeymoon…

