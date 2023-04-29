NevCity Was Abuzz last weekend as bride Sonia Wymiarkiewicz walked the “Broad Street Wedding Aisle” accompanied by her Polish father Slawomir, a dozen bridesmaids and groomsmen, the Earles of Newtown band, and 50 guests. The wedding procession marched from the National Hotel to the Methodist Church, and of course, fun-loving locals joined the quintessential Nevada City happening…
Sonia Joined Her Groom Conor Egan at the church, where local Realtor Jay Egan, Conor’s father, officiated the ceremony. Conor’s mother Michele Uppman and Jay have been Nevada County residents for 44 years, and raised sons Conor and Logan here. Sonia and Conor met halfway around the world at a Habitat For Humanity build in the Republic of Malawi in southeastern Africa. The compassionate couple, who lives in North Carolina, hopes to do another foreign Habitat project for their honeymoon…
Golden Empire SAMS RV Club members visited the Ronald McDonald House in Sacramento as part of their April RV Outing and presented the nonprofit with a $1,600 check. The fun-lovin’ and generous RVers have long supported the Ronald McDonald House with donations collected at monthly outings, but it all started two decades ago with money raised through recycling. “The whole club was actively collecting cans, from dumpster diving at outings to one member adding a route collecting recyclables from restaurants and neighbors,” reports Sherrie Rankin. “One couple collected cans during their winter RV stay at Quartzite. A dozen members worked opening and closing Camp Ronald McDonald at Eagle Lake by cleaning, painting, and building wheelchair paths to the lake.” The camp is a fully-accessible residential summer camp that serves children who are disadvantaged and/or living with emotional, physical and developmental disabilities…
“We Had a Good Turnout at the Cars, Kids, & Karaoke free event at the GV Vets Hall,” reports American Legion Post 130 Adjunct Mike Hauser, who also applauded Boy and Girl Scouts for their Recycled Roadsters Car Art. “All funds raised from the registration, lunch, cookie sale and bowling competition will be donated to support scouting and our active military families. Thanks to the Roamin’ Angels, Bart Riebe, Jay Cooper, Chef John Abas, Karaoke Team Leader Steve McCoy, and all the car enthusiasts. And yes, the answer to numerous inquiries, we will do it again!” Fun fact: American Legion Frank Gallino Post 130 has been located in Grass Valley since December 1919, just a few months after the American Legion was officially chartered by Congress…
As Winter Approached, Nancy Chandler was ready to put expensive new winter tires on her car when one rolled out of the back of her SUV. “It didn’t just fall out, it made a left hand turn and took off down my street in Morgan Ranch,” Nancy says. “It just flew!” Nancy jumped in her car and gave chase, but the tire disappeared. Nancy made “Missing Tire” signs and even offered a $50 reward for the $325 tire. Later, a neighbor saw one of the signs, called Nancy, and she was reunited with the wayward wheel. “He said the tire had bounced off the wall of his garage,” she says, “and he joked that I might not have gotten it back if it would have fit his car…”
Sierra Theaters presented a special showing of Superman, the 1978 movie classic starring Christopher Reeve, to benefit first responders. Our own local superheroes — law enforcement officers and firefighters — were admitted free, and proceeds from other $5 tickets were donated to the NevCo Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council (NCLFC). Sierra Theaters owners Michael and Azriel LaMarca presented a $400 check to the NCLFC, which has donated more than $1.1 million in equipment and training to local first responders since 1999…
The 49er Rotary Breakfast Club of NevCity has a special connection with Seven Hills Middle School, especially its fifth-grade class. For 30 years, the Rotary Club has donated books to each fifth grader: in the beginning the donations were dictionaries, but those were replaced with thesauruses in the 1990s. One thank you note from a student revealed he hadn’t yet mastered the thesaurus when he called the book “imperturbable” (calm, unflappable). “For Rotarians, it is an ‘ah ha’ moment,” says Thesaurus Project Chair Dick Law, “knowing we make a difference in the lives of our youth.” The club also provides scholarships to students so they may attend summer youth camps…
Construction of the Grass Valley RV Resort is underway across from the NevCo Fairgrounds, and it will open summer 2024. There will be 147 sites, each with wifi, picnic area, water, sewer, and multi-amperage electrical outlets. “The main building has a cathedral-like check-in area and lounge with a mini-store, laundry facilities, restrooms and showers,” says co-owner Keith Thomassen. “The pool area has several fire pits and a spa on a spacious deck. Behind the pool at the front of the resort is a large pond.” There will also be areas for bocce ball, horseshoes, and pickleball. Like any development, the project has had its detractors. But Keith says the resort will increase tourism: “This resort will increase Transient Occupancy Tax revenue to the city by 40%, and an estimate of annual spending in the area is over $2.5 million…”
Foothill Flowers Will Make a $1 Donation to one of seven local nonprofits for each vase a customer returns/recycles. You can drop off flower containers and choose your nonprofit at 102 W. Main St., or pick-up can be arranged for more than 10 containers. Contact owners Mark or Todd Johnson at FoothillFlowers@sbcglobal.net or 530-273-2296. Mark says, “We will happily accept gently-used containers, vases, and baskets in any color as long as there are no cracks, chips or flaws.” In addition to this buy-back vase fundraiser, Foothill Flowers has donated more than $250,000 in flower arrangements and gift certificates to nonprofits over the past 25 years…
”Tough Times Never Last, but tough people do.” — Robert H. Schuller (1926-2015), televangelist, author, and motivational speaker…